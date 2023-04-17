Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Wells Fargo will exit its home mortgage campus off interstate 35W south of downtown Minneapolis as well as its offices in St. Louis Park as the bank consolidates its corporate office space around the Twin Cities.

The company owns the Wells Fargo Home Mortgage campus on East 26th St., and plans to market it for sale. Employees are expecting to begin moving out this quarter, said Staci Schiller, a company spokeswoman.

She confirmed there has been some downsizing of employees in its mortgage division in recent months. Wells Fargo has multiple office spaces going underutilized since employees are in the office just a few days a week, per Schiller, so Wells Fargo decided that merited consolidation.

Like many employers, Wells Fargo has moved to a hybrid model for its corporate employees. It has asked employees to be in the office at least three days a week since last spring.

"We want our employees in spaces that are occupied and vibrant," she said, adding employees also say they want a better in-person experience. "The way employees work is evolving."

Wells Fargo has a lease for its office space at Metropoint business center in St. Louis Park.

"Our goals are to create more collaborative work environments; provide access to modern workspaces, technology, amenities; and infuse a stronger sense of community at work," Laura Oberst, a Twin Cities area market leader wrote in a message to employees.

She said Wells Fargo will begin upgrading and consolidating workspaces soon, which the bank should complete by mid-2024.

Most of Wells Fargo's non-customer-facing employees will move to four core locations: Wells Fargo Center in downtown Minneapolis at 90 S. Seventh St., its East Town campus also in downtown Minneapolis at 600 S. Fourth St. and 550 S. Fourth St., and its Shoreview operations center.

She added the company is considering adding additional amenities to those locations.

"Wells Fargo is committed to the Twin Cities area as an important market and employment center," Oberst wrote. "We're one of the largest private employers in the state of Minnesota, operating several lines of business throughout the state. We will continue to be a significant employer in the local community and in the state."

Most Wells Fargo employees who work in downtown St. Paul at Wells Fargo Place are customer-facing workers who will continue to work out of that building, Schiller said. But some non-customer-facing employees at that location might move.

The change will not impact branch employees and locations.