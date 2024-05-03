Steve Schreader is not afraid of a little adventure.

He's climbed Mount Rainier, traversed the Boundary Waters Canoe Area more than 200 times, orchestrated a 1,300-mile biking-canoe-backpacking trip through the arrowhead region of Minnesota with his fox red lab Cinna (short for Cinnamon) by his side.

But the past few weeks has put Schreader, 42, on an unusual and intimidating journey.

Schreader, a former manager at Minneapolis' popular Midwest Mountaineering, last week started his own outdoors online store Lake State Mountaineering, with plans to open a physical retail space in Vadnais Heights by mid June. Schreader said he hopes Lake State will fill a critical void in the local outdoors market especially for climbing and paddling enthusiasts.

"In order for a particular sport to thrive especially an outdoors community, there needs to be the home shop," he said.

Lake State currently offers a limited selection of tents, sleeping bags, climbing shoes, climbing carabiners, and apparel.

Schreader worked at Midwest Mountaineering for about a decade in various leadership posts from sales operation manager to one of the buyers in charge of selecting much of the outdoor gear that was sold at the store.

"Midwest was a space where a lot of outdoor enthusiasts no matter what kind of category you were in, whether you were considered an expert or beginner ... it was a space that you could call home," he said.

When Schreader first started working at Midwest, there had been staff who had worked there 20 or 30 years and had a lot of firsthand experience they shared with customers. Midwest not only carried a large variety of merchandise for the avid outdoorsman, but it also traditionally hosted events and lessons.

"It really became ... a beacon or a hub of just everything in the outdoors," Schreader said.

But after 53 years in business, owner Rod Johnson said competition from big box retailers like REI and more consumers shopping online and direct from the manufacturer were some of the reasons that forced his decision to close Midwest Mountaineering.

There was a time when Schreader thought he might take over Midwest. However, he had a slightly different vision than Johnson on the priorities of the outdoors retailer and Schreader decided it was better to start anew.

After the pandemic, Midwest discontinued a lot of its weekly clinics as staffing became tighter, Schreader said. Midwest also didn't offer its merchandise online, which limited its reach, especially with younger consumers, he said.

"We're adapting to the new outdoor enthusiasts," he said.

Teaching sessions and events will be a critical part of Lake State when he is able to open the physical retail space, said Schreader, who also has taught at the School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley. A priority for Lake State is to help the inexperienced climber or paddler who is just getting their feet wet.

"A person going to the Boundary Waters who has never been there before ... for someone who is brand new, it's extremely daunting," Schreader said.

In the future, Schreader hopes Lake State could have a bar for coffee or alcohol and perhaps feature work from local artists.

But before all of that Schreader has to secure more funding. Last November, when Schreader began to research starting a store, he realized he didn't have enough capital for the down payment for a small business loan.

He created a GoFundMe in February. Several individual investors have come forward to help Schreader raise the initial down payment, but he still needs to secure the loan, Schreader said. Once that is done, he plans to sign the lease for a close to 4,000-square-foot space in Vadnais Heights near the intersection of Hwy. 61 and County Road East.

Fans might notice some nods to Midwest at Lake State. Its paddle sports focused department, where customers will be able to get portage packs and canoe supplies, is called "the boathouse" similar to Midwest's boat room. It's climbing section is called the climbing cave like the free attraction that Midwest used to offer. Johnson has also allowed Schreader to use the Thrifty Outfitters name that used to be Midwest's popular discount section.

Others odes to Midwest might be more obvious once Lake State opens its store such as a planned climbing wall and memorabilia from the store including a wooden Midwest sign and a North Face poster signed by mountaineer Conrad Anker.

As for now, Midwest mementos such as maps of the Boundary Waters, certificates of bird adoptions and a pair of snowshoes, are waiting in a corner of the basement of Schreader's East Side St. Paul home next to boxes of Lake State store merchandise that he ships himself.

Schreader says the process of starting his own business has been like preparing for a new trip in nature.

"It's almost exactly the same process. Scary and exciting at the same time," Schreader said. "I'm loving what I'm doing because I'm having fun but scared if I'm doing it the right way."



















