UnitedHealth Group Chief Executive Andrew Witty is scheduled to testify before U.S. House and Senate committees on Wednesday about a hugely disruptive cyberattack at the company's Change Healthcare subsidiary.

Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth says systems are now getting back to normal after hackers struck the business in late February. To contain the threat, the company had to shutdown a system widely used for processing claims for payment to U.S. health care providers.

While the hearings were scheduled in response to the cyberattack, the Washington Post reported Tuesday that there's growing concern in Washington, D.C., that the company's enormous size is an economic and security liability. UnitedHealth Group is Minnesota's largest company by revenue and has ranked among the five largest in the U.S.

"Americans are still dealing with the fallout of the Change Healthcare hack," the chairs of the House Energy and Commerce committee said in a statement. "Individuals and smaller providers, in particular, have struggled financially following the cyberattack, threatening critical access for patients."

Witty is expected to testify before the House committee in the afternoon, first fielding questions in the morning from the Senate Finance Committee.

On Monday, UnitedHealth Group posted a copy of the CEO's prepared remarks, in which Witty says criminals on Feb. 12 used compromised credentials to access the company's Citrix portal, which is used for remote access of desktops. The portal, he says, did not have multifactor authentication.

"Once the threat actor gained access, they moved laterally within the systems in more sophisticated ways and exfiltrated data," according to the prepared remarks. "Ransomware was deployed nine days later."

Brett Callow, an analyst with the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, said multifactor authentication can stop a significant number of attacks and is a "basic defense mechanism I'd have expected to be implemented." At the same time, Callow said it's not absolutely certain that this technology would have blocked the attack.

"Locking your door doesn't guarantee that a burglar won't get it, it just makes it less likely," he said via email. "Same here."

Last week, UnitedHealth Group said "a substantial proportion" of Americans may have had their personal data compromised in the cyberattack and offered credit monitoring and identity theft protection for two years.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and 21 other state attorneys general sent a letter pushing UnitedHealth Group to provide more help for affected health care providers and patients. While already providing resources and support to individuals, health care providers and customers, the company encouraged other providers with needs to reach out.