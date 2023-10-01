Vikings vs. Panthers: Watching and following the game
See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
What's wrong with Vikings' red-zone offense? Playing Adam Thielen may highlight the problem
The Vikings' effort to improve their red-zone production comes as they face Adam Thielen, who did so much of his best work for them near the goal line.
Will it be Vikings or Panthers at 0-4? Ben Goessling's preview and prediction
In one of two Week 4 NFL games between winless teams, the Vikings will face No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young, hoping to force him into mistakes while avoiding their own.
Vikings' decisions to let go of stars were logical, but have led to losses
Longtime Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will be on the opponent's sideline Sunday, a reminder that moving on from former stars is often easier than making improvements.
Vikings' first-round draft in 2022 looks worse by the week in 2023
The Vikings traded from the 12th to 32nd pick in the first round and took safety Lewis Cine. He's been seldom seen on the field while most players taken between the 13th pick and Cine have started every game this season.
Lewis Cine out, Dalton Risner available for Vikings game at Carolina
Center Garrett Bradbury and edge rusher Marcus Davenport were listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon's game in Charlotte.
Vikings mailbag: Is there enough talent at corner and D-line? Is Marcus Davenport a bust?
You had questions and Andrew Krammer had answers about the winless Vikings' situations at cornerback and along the defensive line.
Vikings defense seeks to change lack of game-changing plays
Defensive coordinator Brian Flores said he believes the team has the personnel to win more one-on-one battles, but the unit needs to perform with more consistency.
Adam Thielen set to face Vikings for first time: 'Honestly a little weird'
Former Vikings star Adam Thielen, who is coming off a monster game for the Carolina Panthers, will play against Minnesota for the first time Sunday.
Podcast: Vikings' red-zone offense? Marcus Davenport signing? D-line decisions?
Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about the Vikings' high-powered offense stalling in the red zone, the signing of Marcus Davenport, lack of D-line draft investment and more.
New NFL policy reveals exact amount of gameday fines. Is there a double standard?
As part of a new accountability initiative, the NFL has begun announcing every gameday infraction. One Vikings player sees a double standard between offense and defense.
Can Vikings secure the football before they fumble away their season?
The Vikings are putting the ball on the ground, and losing it, at an alarming rate this season. It's a big problem that tends to compound itself until it's fixed.
Mark Craig's Week 4 NFL picks: Biggest NFC North game doesn't involve the Vikings
The race for the bottom is front and center in Week 4, while the leaders of the NFC North face off on Thursday night.
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson 'tired' of trade talk but team faces daunting playoff statistic
Yes, Justin Jefferson has heard the online chatter about how the Vikings should look to the future after their winless start. He offered a response to the trade talk and chatter.
Minnesota Vikings bar finder: Where to watch games across U.S.
With 84 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.