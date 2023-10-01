Kirk Cousins

Vikings vs. Panthers: Watching and following the game

September 30, 2023 - 11:33 PM

See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.

What's wrong with Vikings' red-zone offense? Playing Adam Thielen may highlight the problem

Adam Thielen is still scoring touchdowns this season, but not for the Vikings. He’ll face them on Sunday as a member of the Carolina Panthers.

September 30, 2023 - 3:21 PM

The Vikings' effort to improve their red-zone production comes as they face Adam Thielen, who did so much of his best work for them near the goal line.

Will it be Vikings or Panthers at 0-4? Ben Goessling's preview and prediction

Edge rusher Brian Burns, left, is the latest challenge for the beleaguered offensive line of the Vikings, who will be facing receiver Adam Thielen, right, for the first time.

September 30, 2023 - 9:15 AM

In one of two Week 4 NFL games between winless teams, the Vikings will face No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young, hoping to force him into mistakes while avoiding their own.

Vikings' decisions to let go of stars were logical, but have led to losses

Marcus Davenport has a lot more practice time than playing time for the Vikings so far. He’s played just four snaps.

September 29, 2023 - 2:32 PM

Longtime Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will be on the opponent's sideline Sunday, a reminder that moving on from former stars is often easier than making improvements.

Vikings' first-round draft in 2022 looks worse by the week in 2023

Vikings safety Lewis Cine has seen a lot less playing time than other players drafted around him in the 2022 first round.

September 29, 2023 - 9:06 PM

The Vikings traded from the 12th to 32nd pick in the first round and took safety Lewis Cine. He's been seldom seen on the field while most players taken between the 13th pick and Cine have started every game this season.

Lewis Cine out, Dalton Risner available for Vikings game at Carolina

Vikings offensive lineman Dalton Risner practiced at right guard and left guard this week.

September 29, 2023 - 9:07 PM

Center Garrett Bradbury and edge rusher Marcus Davenport were listed as questionable for Sunday afternoon's game in Charlotte.

Vikings mailbag: Is there enough talent at corner and D-line? Is Marcus Davenport a bust?

Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans was a victim of a big play Sunday against the Chargers, but he wasn’t alone.

September 29, 2023 - 10:26 AM

You had questions and Andrew Krammer had answers about the winless Vikings' situations at cornerback and along the defensive line.