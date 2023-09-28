Vikings coordinator Brian Flores defended his defenders Thursday when asked whether they have enough difference-makers. But he added they could defeat blocks more often after allowing 475 yards and 28 points in a 28-24 loss to the Chargers on Sunday to start the season 0-3.

"Yeah, we got guys that can win one-on-ones," said Flores, who then mentioned Danielle Hunter, Ivan Pace Jr., Marcus Davenport, D.J. Wonnum and Pat Jones II. "I think we have guys that can win one-on-ones. We got to do it more consistently."

"There's certainly a sense of urgency to win them," he added. "But really collectively play better team defense. … One or two plays here or there and we're feeling a little bit better. Nobody feels great right now where we sit and we all just have to do a little bit more."

The Vikings defense has lacked game-changing plays. Only four NFL teams have forced fewer takeaways than Minnesota's two through three weeks. The Vikings' six sacks, including five from Hunter, are tied for 21st.

Flores, the former Dolphins head coach, came to Minnesota with a track record for being aggressive. But the Vikings blitzed Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on over 80% of his dropbacks, according to ESPN, as the team generated little pressure without sending extra rushers. Herbert's average time to throw was 2.18 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in the league last week, per Pro Football Focus.

"We were playing a good quarterback and wanted to speed up his process," Flores said. "We had some opportunities to make some plays; we didn't make them."

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who was a full participant in Thursday's practice after missing last week because of an ankle injury, is likely up next. Young, the No. 1 overall pick out of Alabama, has taken six sacks in his first two starts.

"He looks like a young quarterback who's still learning," Hunter said.

Flores was asked whether the Vikings' roughly 60% season blitz rate is sustainable.

"I think it's important to apply pressure," he said. "There's certainly different ways to do that. We'll continue to explore different pressure packages."