Thank you for submitting questions for this week's Vikings mailbag. Let's get to it.

Q: The secondary had a really rough game last Sunday. Who do you think were the players struggling the most against the Chargers? And what can the Vikings do to fix that? — Gordon

AK: Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. was targeted a team-high 14 times, according to Pro Football Focus, and allowed 10 catches for 185 yards. His coverage busts cited by PFF include being the nearest defender to Mike Williams on the trick play for a 49-yard touchdown from Keenan Allen. Despite having decent coverage on Williams, he also allowed a 35-yard completion. "I could be better there," Murphy said after the game. Cornerback Akayleb Evans, the second-year defender, made the gaffe of the game when he tipped a near interception into a touchdown for Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer. Evans also gave up a 29-yard throw to Palmer earlier in the game.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores was asked Thursday about the Palmer touchdown that Evans could've intercepted: "It was a big one in the game, one he feels he could've had. One that would've or could've made a major difference in the game, but like any player, mistakes are going to happen. There's always going to be plays you want back. He's a confident guy. We have confidence in him. He's done a lot of good things, we'll continue to work with him. He's a young, developing player in his second year. He'll learn from it, and I think he'll make that play next time."

The cornerback position – starters and depth – has been a concern for a long time in Minnesota. That concern remains.

Q: I would like your input on signing Marcus Davenport. I understand it is a long season, but he will have missed 20% of the season if he is out again this week. This is the reason the Saints let him go. — Jeff

AK: Davenport, a 2018 first-round pick, has yet to play more than 50.5% of his team's defensive snaps in a given season. His body, listed 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, has been through a long list of injuries. In 2022 alone, Davenport underwent three surgeries: two to repair his right shoulder and another to amputate the top of his left pinky finger. The Vikings knew all this when signing him. In his contract, Davenport has unique per-game roster bonus language in which he can still earn the roughly $117,000 per game whether active or inactive, unless an absence is tied to a pre-existing condition in the right shoulder.

He's missed most of three games due to a right ankle injury. He returned to practice Thursday, which is a step in the right direction. And Vikings coaches have not minced words about wanting him back.

"He would bring an element that we need of pass rush and physicality in the run game," Flores said Thursday. "When we get him back, nobody will be happier than me." Davenport has the blue-chip talent they've been missing outside of Danielle Hunter in their defensive front.

Q: The Vikings identity for 60 years has been dominant defensive line play and a great line is the quickest way to improve your defense, yet we have virtually ignored it. Why? — Luke

AK: The last defensive lineman drafted in the first round by the Vikings was defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd out of Florida in 2013. The last edge rusher drafted by Minnesota in the first round was Erasmus James out of Wisconsin in 2005.

The Vikings have the NFL's longest first-round streak without drafting an edge rusher, and it's by a few years. The next longest run by a franchise started in 2010 when the Titans took outside linebacker Derrick Morgan.

Historically the Vikings haven't struggled. They're fourth in sacks by all NFL teams since 2005, according to StatMuse, but that's fallen off recently. The Vikings rank 19th in sacks since 2020. Hunter has five of their six sacks through three games this year. He needs help from Davenport this season, and from the front office for 2024 and beyond should Hunter choose to re-sign with the Vikings this offseason.

—

Q: How can the Vikings improve on scoring more touchdowns in the red zone? Outside of the turnovers that seems to be another major issue for them. — Jordan

AK: Running the ball would help. Despite having a so-so rushing attack in 2022, the Vikings still tied for seventh with 18 rushing touchdowns. Many came in the red zone since they weren't a big-play rushing offense. Through three weeks, the Vikings are one of just three teams without a rushing touchdown. They were horrific near the goal line against the Chargers. The Vikings ran eight plays from inside the Chargers' 5-yard line and got two positive results: a 4-yard touchdown pass and a 2-yard run. They also had four incompletions and two negative runs. That's not counting tight end T.J. Hockenson's bobble-turned-interception from the 6-yard line. Windows are tight and require incredible throws like Kirk Cousins' pass to Hockenson on that pick. A running game that can gain a yard or two when needed is a stabilizing force. They can't right now.