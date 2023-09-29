Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about the Vikings' high-powered offense stalling in the red zone, the signing of Marcus Davenport, other D-line decisions, and Ben Goessling joins at the end to discuss whether Kyler Murray would be a fit in Minnesota.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.