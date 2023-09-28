Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Welcome to Week 4 and the semifinals of the Collapse 4 Caleb Williams Sweepstakes featuring the 0-3 Broncos at the 0-3 Bears, and the 0-3 Vikings at the 0-3 Panthers.

Since Chicago owns Carolina's first-round pick, a Bears-Panthers combo meal loss would leave Chicago holding the top two picks heading to Week 5.

WHAT ABOUT THE VIKINGS?

Vikings (-4½) at Panthers: Why do I feel this will be wrong? Oh, right. The Vikings have more giveaways than Oprah. Vikings 31, Panthers 24

AROUND THE NFC NORTH

Lions (-2 ½) at Packers: Still laughing at the Lions' draft class and/or celebrating Aaron Rodgers leaving Green Bay? Lions 23, Packers 21

LOCK OF THE WEEK

Cardinals (+13½) at 49ers: Arizona will not land another survivor pool sucker punch after just beating Dallas! (Author not responsible for lost wages). 49ers 37, Cardinals 21

UPSET SPECIAL

Denver (-3 ½) at Bears: One nut, two blind squirrels? Go with the home rodent that didn't give up 70 last week. Bears 10, Broncos 9

GAME OF THE WEEK

Dolphins (+2 ½) at Bills: Miami's No. 1 scoring offense (43.3) vs. Buffalo's No. 2 scoring defense (11.7). Wonder which team the NFL's rooting for. Bills 24, Dolphins 21

SEASON RESULTS

Season record straight up/against the spread: 10-9; 9-10.

Upset special: 1-2.

Lock of the Week: 3-0.

Vikings: 1-2.