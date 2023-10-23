A Minnesota Vikings fan cheers during the team’s game against the Chargers last month.

— Abbie Parr, Associated Press

Vikings vs. 49ers: Watching and following the game

October 23, 2023 - 8:54 AM

See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.

Ben Goessling's Vikings-49ers preview and prediction: Can Kirk Cousins outshine Brock Purdy in prime time?

The 49ers’ Brock Purdy has been one of the NFL’s most-blitzed quarterbacks this season.

— Star Tribune illustration; Associated Press photo

October 22, 2023 - 6:39 PM

In the first of two scheduled "Monday Night Football" games at U.S. Bank Stadium this season, the Vikings are underdogs as they try to avoid starting 0-4 at home for the first time.

Home not so sweet as the Vikings try to avoid first-ever 0-4 start at home

Home field has been a significant advantage for the Vikings over the years, but they have started this season 0-3 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

— Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune

October 21, 2023 - 3:48 PM

The Vikings have started 0-3 at home for only the sixth time in franchise history.

X marks the change in the Vikings defense under Brian Flores

Pro Football Focus lists the Vikings’ Josh Metellus as having played 12 positions this season, including strong safety, slot cornerback, middle linebacker, right defensive end and left defensive tackle.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

October 23, 2023 - 6:26 AM

From positionless players to a soaring blitz rate, the Vikings have shown little use for orthodoxy this season, and their defense is better for it.

Do these things, Vikings, to beat 49ers and contend throughout the season and beyond

Danielle Hunter has been the Vikings’ best defensive player this season, and at age 28 he figures to have many more good ones ahead. The team needs to sign him to a long-term contract.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

October 22, 2023 - 5:06 PM

After a lackluster start to the year, Monday night's game could be the impetus to turning things around or add another hole to a leaking boat. These short- and long-term fixes would go a long way in keeping the Purple competitive.

Vikings tackle Christian Darrisaw's talent is there; the recognition is coming

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw blocked three Bears on one running play Sunday, and teammates say there’s plays like that from Darrisaw in every game.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

October 20, 2023 - 7:08 AM

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw is rated the No. 1 tackle in the NFL after six weeks, and more players and fans around the league are becoming aware of what his teammates have long known.

Short-yardage muscle not on Vikings' long list of problems

Kirk Cousins scored on a quarterback sneak in last season’s wild-card playoff game against the Giants. The Vikings have converted on 10 of 11 short-yardage situations on third or fourth down this season, best in the NFL with the 49ers.

— Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

October 20, 2023 - 12:11 AM

With a yard needed on third and fourth down, the 2-4 Vikings have converted 10 of 11 opportunities — a 90.9% rate that matches Monday's opponent, the 5-1 49ers.