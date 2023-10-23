Vikings vs. 49ers: Watching and following the game
See the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and other facts to fully follow the game.
Ben Goessling's Vikings-49ers preview and prediction: Can Kirk Cousins outshine Brock Purdy in prime time?
In the first of two scheduled "Monday Night Football" games at U.S. Bank Stadium this season, the Vikings are underdogs as they try to avoid starting 0-4 at home for the first time.
Home not so sweet as the Vikings try to avoid first-ever 0-4 start at home
The Vikings have started 0-3 at home for only the sixth time in franchise history.
X marks the change in the Vikings defense under Brian Flores
From positionless players to a soaring blitz rate, the Vikings have shown little use for orthodoxy this season, and their defense is better for it.
Do these things, Vikings, to beat 49ers and contend throughout the season and beyond
After a lackluster start to the year, Monday night's game could be the impetus to turning things around or add another hole to a leaking boat. These short- and long-term fixes would go a long way in keeping the Purple competitive.
Vikings tackle Christian Darrisaw's talent is there; the recognition is coming
Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw is rated the No. 1 tackle in the NFL after six weeks, and more players and fans around the league are becoming aware of what his teammates have long known.
Short-yardage muscle not on Vikings' long list of problems
With a yard needed on third and fourth down, the 2-4 Vikings have converted 10 of 11 opportunities — a 90.9% rate that matches Monday's opponent, the 5-1 49ers.
-
Vikings' Ezra Cleveland, 49ers' Deebo Samuel out for Monday Night Football
Offensive lineman Dalton Risner will make his first start for the Vikings, while the 49ers will be without receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams is doubtful.
-
In a mediocre NFL season, the Vikings should forget tanking for Caleb Williams
The last of the NFL unbeatens losing at 5-0 — the earliest since 2017 — is a reminder that there are no certain wins, no surefire losses and too many reasons not to tank.
-
The 'Josh Freeman Game.' Tenth anniversary of a bizarre Vikings moment
Odd circumstances led up to one of the oddest games ever played by the Vikings. Here's what we remember — and maybe wish we could forget — about Josh Freeman's one and only start at quarterback.
-
Vikings big question: What's the short- and long-term outlook for pass rushers?
Marcus Davenport's injury and Danielle Hunter's pending free agency are questions, but Brian Flores has shown he'll take chances to produce a pass rush.
-
Vikings, C.J. Ham fight stigma on mental health: 'I struggle, too'
The Minnesota Vikings' mental health campaign highlights stories from players and employees about everything from anxiety and depression to mental well-being.
-
Mailbag podcast: Defensive development? Brian Flores' outlook with Vikings?
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about the Vikings defensive development, coaching and more in this episode.
-
Minnesota Vikings bar finder: Where to watch games across U.S.
With 84 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.