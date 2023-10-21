Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, how well this 2023 team has been coached, and which defenders have taken steps forward through six games.
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.