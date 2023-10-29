Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Guard Dalton Risner will remain in the Vikings starting lineup on Sunday against the Packers as Ezra Cleveland is inactive due to a midfoot sprain.

Cleveland was limited in practices and listed questionable, but did not appear to go through a pregame workout at Lambeau Field. Risner, who made his Vikings debut last week against the 49ers, took first-team reps in practice this week and will start.

Receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring) remains sidelined. He was listed questionable after practicing for a second week while on injured reserve. The Vikings have one more week to activate Nailor within the three-week practice window or shelve him for the season.

On Saturday, receiver Trishton Jackson signed to the active roster from the practice squad. He'll provide special teams help and depth at receiver. With Justin Jefferson and Nailor on injured reserve, the Vikings have Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn, Brandon Powell, Jackson, and N'Keal Harry at receiver.

Kick returner Kene Nwangwu will not play. He didn't practice Friday due to an illness and was downgraded to out on Saturday.

Linebacker Brian Asamoah II was ruled out Friday due to an ankle injury suffered on special teams against the 49ers. The Vikings elevated linebacker Nick Vigil from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Safety Lewis Cine, the 2022 first-round pick, is active for the first time since the Sept. 24 hamstring injury. He has been a healthy scratch the last two weeks.

The Packers defense will have cornerback Jaire Alexander (back) and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (ankle). Tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) is also active and available for Green Bay.

Vikings' inactives: Asamoah (ankle), Cleveland (foot), Nwangwu (illness), TE Nick Muse, OT Hakeem Adeniji, CB NaJee Thompson

Packers' inactives: WR Malik Heath, CB Robert Rochell, S Zayne Anderson, LB Brenton Cox Jr., OT Caleb Jones