The Vikings' overall success rate on third down has plummeted from 12th last year (41.2%) to 27th this season (34.3%), but the team's short-yardage production has gone from worst to first alongside San Francisco heading into Monday night's game against the 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With a yard needed on third and fourth down, the 2-4 Vikings have converted 10 of 11 opportunities, a 90.9% rate that matches the 5-1 49ers. The Vikings also are the only team to convert every running attempt with 1 yard to go on third and fourth down (6-for-6).

"Part of it sometimes is a mindset thing," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. "Kirk [Cousins] has been pretty effective on the sneak. We've gone downhill on some other runs."

A year ago, the Vikings converted at a 54% clip when needing 1 or 2 yards for a first down or touchdown, last in the league, according to Football Outsiders. O'Connell made fixing that weakness a point of emphasis in the offseason.

While the second-year coach is happy with the turnaround, he cited a turnover and a holding penalty in short-yardage situations as a reminder that, "there's still more [success] out there for us."

Besting the Bosas

How good a year is Danielle Hunter having in his team's not-so-great season? Well, the Vikings edge rusher has 2 ½ more sacks than the entire Bosa family.

Hunter's league-leading eight sacks are tied with 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, 5 ½ ahead of 49ers edge rusher and 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa and five ahead of Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa. Hunter and Joey Bosa each had one sack in their Week 3 meeting in Minnesota.

Nick Bosa had a league-high 18 ½ sacks last year, but only 2 ½ this year. Pro Football Focus still has him with 29 pressures, sixth best in the league, and eight pressures ahead of Hunter. Nick Bosa also is coming off a game against Cleveland in which he and fellow edge rusher and former first-round pick Randy Gregory each had a sack in Gregory's first game since being traded from Denver. Gregory also had three tackles and two pressures in his 24-snap debut.

"Gregory's always been a talented, explosive player," O'Connell said. "He shows up on tape immediately, and anytime you're on the opposite side of a player of Nick Bosa's caliber with the skill set Randy has, he's going to make some plays. You got to have a real good plan for both of those edges."

Readying Risner to start

The Vikings are preparing veteran backup Dalton Risner to start for injured left guard Ezra Cleveland. Cleveland sat out practice because of a foot injury suffered late in the win over the Bears. Risner played 10 snaps at his preferred position and apparently pleased his boss.

"He was very physical," O'Connell said. "In the run game, it really showed up. You can tell the game makes sense to him when he's in there. I thought he did a great job."

The Vikings also re-signed receiver Trishton Jackson to the practice squad.

Besides Cleveland, the Vikings listed three players as being limited on Thursday's injury report: cornerback Akayleb Evans (oblique), linebacker Pat Jones II (shoulder) and receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring).

The 49ers, meanwhile, had five players not practice: Running back Christian McCaffrey (oblique), receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder), left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), guard Aaron Banks (ankle) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring). Coach Kyle Shanahan described McCaffrey, Samuel and Williams — who were all hurt in Sunday's loss to the Browns — as day to day.

National Tight End Day

Apparently, Sunday is National Tight End Day.

Who says?

49ers tight end George Kittle, that's who.

"It started out as a joke [years ago]," Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson said of his former Iowa teammate. "He was mic'd up and said, 'Yeah, it's National Tight End Day.' And then it just started going."

Hockenson was a redshirt freshman Kittle's senior year.

"He taught me the ropes," Hockenson said.

Kittle was a fifth-rounder in 2017. Hockenson was the eighth overall pick two years later. Eventually, Hockenson followed his buddy to Nashville, where several NFL tight ends now live and train together in the offseason.

The two also have the shared joy of tormenting the Gophers by hogging the Floyd of Rosedale trophy. So, yeah, Hockenson will be watching Sunday's telecast from Iowa City.

"Kinnick [Stadium] is a tough place to play," Hockenson said. "When I was playing Minnesota, we never quite lost that game."