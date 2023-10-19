Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the physical challenge ahead of the Vikings on Monday night, when the 49ers arrive trying to get back into the win column. Brian Flores will blitz his way through Marcus Davenport's absence, likely including against Brock Purdy. Will the Vikings start 0-4 at home this year?
Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.