After a Harrison Smith interception in the third quarter Sunday — a key play in the Vikings' 34-26 victory over the Cardinals — Vikings players mugged for the camera as has become custom in the modern NFL.

And it appeared that one Vikings player, corner Patrick Peterson, had some extra fun at the expense of his former teammate, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.

The original highlight shown on the broadcast caught some of it, but a video tweeted by the Vikings — with radio voice Paul Allen's audio track — showed even more.

In the video, you can see:

Peterson pretending to play video games, a favorite pastime of Murray and a source of contention when it came to Murray's work habits and new contract. There is even evidence that Murray performs worse when a new Call of Duty game comes out (as it did this past Friday).

Peterson was asked which game he was pretending to play: "I think it's called Call of Duty? I'm not much of a gamer. Heard it just came out."

Coincidence? Not a chance ...

... Particularly when Peterson then went into a meditation "Baby Yoda" pose. Murray has used the same celebration, including after a touchdown last year when the Cardinals beat the Vikings 34-33.

Peterson, whose departure from Arizona was acrimonious, played with an edge (and a great deal of success) throughout Sunday's game.