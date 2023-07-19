In a competing world of balls and bats, Minnesota's rising high school trapshooters continue to get showered with accolades, too, for their own brand of athleticism.

The USA Clay Target League national championships earlier this month in Mason, Mich., are Example A.

In the individual competition, 115 Minnesota schools were represented; 39 schools took part in the team contest, with 10 sending two teams.

Minnesota sent individuals and teams representing 115 high schools to compete July 5-10. The early qualifying team rounds included 240 overall, with the top 80 shooting in the finals. Individually, 400 trapshooters competed in the finals from a pool of 1,800 qualifiers.

A high school sport that began in Minnesota in 2001 now has more than 1,600 teams and nearly 36,000 athletes across the country.

"Myself and all the coaches are so proud of this incredible team," said Stillwater club coach Valerie Stickan of all the Minnesota kids, and who attended the event. "Their positive attitude and amazing sportsmanship always make them stand out in the crowd. Every year we have coaches comment on how professional and put together our team is."

Here is a glance at how some Minnesotans fared:

Alexis Seeley

Seeley of Pillager High School, near Brainerd, finished second among girls, forcing eventual winner Audrey Gordon of Southwestern High School (Ill.) into a shoot-off after both hit all 100 clay pigeons during the finals.

"It's really crazy because I never thought I would place second," Seeley said. At last year's nationals, she didn't qualify for the last day.

She was quick to credit her coaches for her success — fixers when there are struggles. David and Heather Grell are Pillager's head coaches. She also credited assistants Jeff Volkl and Greg Tryggeseth.

"I love just going out and shooting whenever I can. I find a lot of joy in it," said Seeley, who will be a junior in the fall. "The trapshooting is the only thing you are thinking about when you are doing it. It helps take your mind off other things."

Rhiannon Staples

The Stillwater High School trapshooter finished eighth overall among girls, scoring a 98. Staples was happy with her top-10 finish after competing last year, too. Her coach, Stickan, said consistency and persistence paid dividends for Staples this year.

Staples credited her mental game ("I felt very in-tune. Things were clicking.") and looks forward to staying sharp with more practice ahead of her final school year — and perhaps college opportunities. "It's a very fun sport that anyone can do. I love it."

Her parents, Brian and Liz, have seen their daughter's growth up close. They've practiced together, witnesses to her new heights.

"The sport has grown so much, and the competition is fierce," Liz Staples said. "When you get to nationals, to place on any level you have to be on your A-game."

Stillwater had eight shooters qualify for the all-state team this year, Stickan said.

Braydon Romsdahl

Romsdahl, of Comfrey High School, southwest of New Ulm, finished third in the individual boys' championship, which went to a shoot-off after he and two other competitors hit all 100 targets in the final round. Landon Sievers of Calhoun High School (Ill.) won the title.

Romsdahl's coach, Chuck Stenge, said he "is a natural." That might explain his fifth consecutive year at nationals. Romsdahl began as an eighth-grader when he finished 332nd. But repetition figures, too; he can be found at the St. James Gun Club or Darfur Sportsmens Club near Comfrey shooting hundreds of rounds over a week's time, his coach added.

In league this spring, Romsdahl only missed two of 400 "birds."

"With Braydon and some of the other kids, it is practice, practice, practice," said Stenge, who has coached the Comfrey squad for nine years.

Taylor Kehoe of Bemidji High School was the next Minnesota finisher among boys, placing 19th.

Tri-City United High School

The school team, comprised of students in the Le Center, Lonsdale and Montgomery areas, placed eighth of 80 teams in the finals. Calhoun High School won the title for the third consecutive year, according to the clay target league. Sixteen Minnesota teams made it to the final round.