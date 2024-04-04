Minnesota bike retailers and individuals waiting for more information got news Thursday from the state about when they can apply to be considered for the electronic bike rebate program this summer.

Retailers who want to be eligible to sell e-bikes and accept rebate certificates can begin to apply online at 8 a.m. on May 1, and individuals can begin to apply for rebate certificates at 11 a.m. on June 5.

"While we do not anticipate these dates changing, they are still considered tentative," according to a news release issued Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Revenue. Rebate certificates will be issued July 1.

The e-bike rebate program, approved by the Legislature in 2023, will make available $2 million both this year and next. Some Minnesota bike retailers said they've fielded many questions about the rebate, with some shop visitors assuming anyone who applies will get money toward a bike.

Some details:

⋅ The number of certificates is finite. Roam bike shop owner John Sheehan in White Bear Lake estimated that 1,500 to 2,000 e-bike buyers could benefit. He said Thursday afternoon that it's still unclear when possible buyers will be notified after applying for vouchers, potentially chilling June sales for retailers who accepted to participate.

Sheehan produced an online calculator for potential customers to plug in their 2023 adjusted gross income and filing status to learn what they qualify for and the savings available on some of his bikes.

⋅ The process is first-come, first-served. The rules call for 40% of the certificates to be reserved for married taxpayers filing a joint return with an adjusted gross income of less than $78,000, or any filer with an adjusted gross income of less than $41,000.

⋅ The certificates will cover 50% to 75% of purchases up to $1,500 (related bike accessories are allowed).

The Revenue Department has more information on its website, including a newsletter signup for updates.



