Heavy rain and flash flooding across Minnesota have washed out state park campsites and trails, damaged regularly used bridges and roads, and altered popular attractions to a statewide scale unlike any other time in recent memory, according to a state manager.

Rachel Hopper, of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Parks and Trails Division, recalled regionalized weather-related damage such as the flooding in 2012 that hit the Duluth area and took out the Swinging Bridge over the St. Louis River at Jay Cooke State Park. The current aftermath is different, she said.

"We don't recall every having seen something like this," said Hopper, who runs visitor services and outreach, referring to the breadth of the damage.

Current cancellations by campers are three times their normal rate for this time of year, she added.

"That we've have had such extensive wet conditions and, layered on top, the most recent rains that have led to flooding … we have never seen that across the whole state," Hopper said.

While the DNR continues to assess trouble spots and watch rising water at places along the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers, here is some of what is known by region:

North and northeast

Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park: Severe flooding in the mine shaft has closed tours, and crews continue to pump out water in stages, said Chuck Carpenter, DNR northeast regional manager. The main shaft runs to about 2,500 feet. The DNR said as much as 8 inches of rain fell in the Lake Vermilion area June 18. Mine tours reopened to the public over Memorial Day weekend after the mine was closed by the COVID-19 pandemic and then needed repairs. The DNR said the current damage is unknown. Above-ground tours continue.

Other parks: Trail damage is a concern at four North Shore parks, including paths along the Gooseberry, Baptism, Manitou and Temperance rivers.

Hopper said the recent weather exacerbated the erosion of paths at Gooseberry, where flooding that consumed boardwalks and stairways at the lower falls last week has receded in recent days. Carpenter said an already-saturated section of trail on the northeast side of the river collapsed into the river.

As is the case at Gooseberry, water has closed off areas of Tettegouche State Park, near Finland. Cascade Falls along the Baptism River at the park is inaccessible after a hillside broke away on the trail, and Superior Hiking Trail (SHT) users have been forced to detour off the path near the High Falls.

Trail association operators director Tamer Ibrahim said there are reports of damage to bridges on the East Baptism River closer to Finland, too.

"There is a lot out there that we still don't know," he said, after hearing reports of other bridge damage and parts of the trail washed out.

Ibrahim said hikers should approach any trail crossings near a river or stream with "extreme caution," owing to possible erosion.

At George H. Crosby Manitou State Park, the Manitou River Bridge was damaged by water and debris, detouring SHT users. Also, several backpack campsites are off-limits, including one area that slid into the river.

Baptism River flooding overran and closed the Eckbeck campground in the Finland State Forest, and damaged parts of the camping area in Finland. Elsewhere in the state forest, the Sullivan Lake campground in Two Harbors is closed for flood damage to everything from vault toilets to campsites.

Savanna Portage State Park: Flooding and washouts have closed several roads to lakes, including the route to the group camp at the park north of McGregor. The water is off in the campground indefinitely to fix broken pipes, according to the park website.

Central and metro parks

Wild River State Park: Parts of some trails are closed at the park east of North Branch and along the St. Croix River. A damaged water line has closed the dump station indefinitely. Reservations are off for the guest house, owing to electrical problems.

Fort Snelling State Park: The popular metro location is at the confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers in Hennepin County between Minneapolis and St. Paul, and could be closed for several weeks, the DNR said. The Mississippi River is forecast to crest Saturday afternoon in St. Paul. The agency anticipates the rivers will leave behind extensive silt to clean from park buildings, as well as road damage. The park closed from mid-March until July after flooding in 2019.

Afton State Park: Also along the St. Croix River, the popular metro park has some flooded trails, road washouts, and public areas underwater, like the swimming beach and parts of the lower picnic area. Swimming is discouraged. The river continues to rise and is expected to crest sometime early next week.

Minnesota Valley State Trail: There are fears for the impact of flooding on the construction work underway on a new phase of the multiuse trail, in the Bloomington area between the Xcel Energy power plant and Old Cedar Avenue Bridge.

To the south

Minneopa State Park: The Mankato area park, home to the part of the Conservation Bison Herd that draws thousands of visitors this time of year, has dealt with heavy rain and subsequent flooding. The bison drive has reopened but several trails are closed (Seppman Mill included), in addition to access to Minneopa creek and falls.

Blue Mounds State Park: There are wet conditions around the park, outside Luverne, and the campground, but flooding has receded. Vehicle tours of the bison range are tentatively set to resume Thursday.

The DNR has reminded the public that much of the parks and trails system is unaffected. As for the other areas that are in flux, like Ibrahim, Hopper emphasized caution in the days ahead, avoiding flood-damaged areas even if they are unmarked, for example. She also encouraged visitors, ahead of their plans, to check alerts and closures from the parks' web pages and the DNR social platforms.

"We still don't know the extent of the damage everywhere," she said, "and in some places we won't know until flood waters recede."

Carpenter, the northeast regional manager, said resources can only take so much amid more extreme bursts of rain, wherever it happens.

"The volume [of rainfall] is more and the intensity is more and it is really putting a stress on the facilities, the trails, everything."