John Sheehan gets questions again and again about the state's electric bike rebate program from customers who walk into his bike shop in downtown White Bear Lake.

The ROAM Bike Shop owner wishes he had more answers.

"It is the number one question," he said. "We are asked day to day and it is not even really close. Tell me about the rebate? What's the deal with the rebate?"

E-bike sales rose during the COVID-19 pandemic and, according to analyst Grand View Research, the U.S. market size hit nearly $2 billion in 2022 and $2.6 billion in 2023.

Some Minnesota bicyclists are on the road now in this unusually mild weather, consumers are thinking about the season to come, and retailers are considering their inventory. Yet, important details about the state's new rebate program — such as which Minnesota e-bike sellers are included — are still a few months off, according to the state's Department of Revenue. Spokesperson Ryan Brown said in an e-mail to the Star Tribune that the department still is building the online system for the rebate program and specific dates haven't been set.

A portal for e-bike retailers like Sheehan to apply as a certified retailers that can accept rebate vouchers from customers is expected this spring. Those interested customers will apply to the state for certificates in June. If approved, they'll receive them in July and have two months to use them.

The department will announce more details on its website and through e-mails to people who have subscribed for updates through its site.

Brad Little, co-owner of e-Bikes Duluth, said the shop also has been educating inquisitive customers, while encouraging them not to let it be the sole factor whether to buy a bike.

"We're telling folks, yeah, there is a chance you might get a rebate, but don't let it sway your decision in investing in and enjoying an e-bike come summertime."

While questions remain, Sheehan did deliver one answer.

Sheehan produced an online e-bike tax rebate calculator that allows the user to punch in his or her 2022 adjusted gross income (AGI) and filing status to tally what he or she qualifies for and its savings toward purchases of some of his Velotric and Gazelle models at different price points.

He said many customers think they are getting $1,500 — the maximum rebate — no matter what, when a rebate is contingent on income and availability.

"We are selling a lot of e-bikes, and we are primed to help people with the rebate," said Sheehan, who has shared his calculator with Bike Alliance of Minnesota, which included it in a newsletter. "We've got be scrappy."

Interestingly, web developing meshes with Sheehan's bike-selling and repair skills. He's worked for the Vikings, Twins and Polaris, among others locally, and headed to Silicon Valley in 2011. There he digged deeper into software development and startups before, burned out, he returned to Minnesota in 2019. He went on to get schooled at Minneapolis Technical College in bike assembly and repair, and opened ROAM in 2022.

The Department of Revenue has made a point of the limits of the tax rebate program approved last legislative session, with $2 million this year and in 2025:

-As mentioned, the number of vouchers is finite. Sheehan estimated between 1,500 and 2,000 individuals could land the benefit. If every applicant received the maximum of $1,500, it equates to 1,333 people, but most won't receive that.

-The voucher can cover related accessories like helmets, lights and racks connected to the purchase of a bike — another detail customers seem uninformed about, he said.

-The process also is first-come, first-served, and legislation calls for 40% of the certificates to be reserved for a married taxpayer filing a joint return with an AGI of less than $78,000 or any other filer with an AGI of less than $41,000.

-The certificates will cover 50-75% of any purchase, up to $1,500. Again, the percentage depends on an applicant's income.

-The vouchers can't be used retroactively.

ROAM has hosted E-bike 101 events at the shop. Sheehan has scheduled another for March 20. Like his rebate calculator, he sees gatherings as a tool to get people into his store and help them get conservant in e-bikes (and the rebate) as he waits on more details about the state's program.

"There are a lot of high hopes," he said.