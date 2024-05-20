A ground, water and air search resumed Monday for two of four people in two canoes from in or near the Twin Cities who went over a waterfall in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness this past weekend, officials said.

Cmdr. Nate Skelton of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the search for the two paddlers resumed at 7 a.m. and involved remote-controlled submarines, a drone and personnel on the ground.

People in "one of the canoes got into some distress, and the others tried to give assistances," Skelton said. "That's when they both went over the falls."

"The water is rushing pretty hard through the falls," Skelton said, noting one of the challenges the search operation is facing.

In an effort to assist the search, Superior National Forest officials have closed through Tuesday all trails, campsites, portages and bodies of water associated with Iron Lake, including the LaCroix-Bottle portage and LaCroix-Iron portage and Crooked Lake west of Sunday Bay.

On Saturday around 7:20 p.m., a caller reported the canoes went over Curtain Falls, located between Crooked Lake and Iron Lake on the Minnesota-Ontario border, the sheriff's office said. The caller said two people were missing and at least one other person was badly injured.

Sunday after midnight, a state Department of Natural Resources helicopter removed the two surviving canoers, one of whom was seriously injured and is hospitalized in Duluth. The Sheriff's Office Rescue Squad said its personnel brought them to safety from a campsite associated with the canoers.

The sheriff's office identified the missing canoers late Monday morning as Jesse Melvin Haugen, 41, of Cambridge, and Reis Melvin Grams, 40, of Lino Lakes.

Injured while going over the falls was Kyle Thomas Sellers, 47, of Ham Lake. Spared physical harm was canoeist Erik Michael Grams, 43, also of Ham Lake. Located on the campsite was Jared Jay Lohse, 33, of Cambridge, the Sheriff's Office said.

"Friends, two families and a wide circle of friends are devastated ... by the events at Curtain Falls in the Boundary Waters," a statement late Sunday from the Rescue Squad read.







