DULUTH — Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson is facing a recall midway through his second term following months of public scrutiny and a successful grassroots effort to give voters the chance to oust him on the primary election ballot.

Residents collected signatures to initiate a recall because of concerns about the way Swanson has mixed his family's business interests with his mayoral duties. At the same time, there has been the buzz of a poorly-kept, decades-old secret that Swanson sexually abused a 5-year-old when he was a teenager — a crime with documents that remain sealed because of his juvenile status at the time.

Swanson recently admitted to serving probation in the early 1990s and working with the Center for Restorative Justice and Peacemaking for the past year and a half in tandem with the Christenson family, whose daughter was his victim.

Swanson first gained attention for his flashy idea to build an underwater hotel in Lake Superior — a concept he unrolled on an episode of a podcast featuring a self-described reclusive billionaire who went by the name "Mr. O." City Attorney Tim Costley considered the episode, an article in the New York Times about mayors who are curious about cryptocurrencies, and Swanson's Twitter account and offered a written opinion that the mayor had used his role for personal gain and violated the city's communication policies.

The state auditor, after its own investigation, agreed with the city's take.

Resign or Recall began collecting signatures from fed up residents earlier this year and eventually secured the requisite amount — 20% of the city's registered voters — to kick off recall efforts. Swanson could have resigned, but held fast to his position. He said in early June that he loves Two Harbors.

"I'm a big cheerleader for it — for getting things done," he said. "That being said, I can't abandon the vision, nor can I abandon the many people who believe that what we're doing in the community is finally working."

Members of the Christenson family asked for a slot during the public comment period of a city council meeting to talk about the sexual abuse and its decades-long toll on the family. Lindsey Christenson, now in her mid-30s, has struggled with mental health issues for years and is under the guardianship of her parents. The family has said it wants Swanson out of the public eye.

The Christenson family was denied a 3-minute spot at the podium. City Council President Ben Redden said it concerned events that occurred before Swanson was mayor and that the recall was already on the ballot.

The family instead spoke publicly for the first time in the parking lot of Two Harbors City Hall in mid-June, drawing a crowd of about 50 people — many who held signs of support. Swanson was inside council chambers at the time, but would not offer a comment on what was happening outside.

Swanson did not attend any city council meetings that followed — including the one where members unanimously voted to ask him to resign — until Monday night. Swanson joined more than 6 minutes late, missing the public comment period.