Southern Minnesota voters head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new congressional representative to fill the seat of the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February after a battle with kidney cancer.

Republican former U.S. Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad and Democratic former Hormel Foods CEO Jeff Ettinger are on the special election ballot to represent Minnesota's First Congressional District. The winner of their contest will head to Washington for the remainder of Hagedorn's term, which ends in January. Ettinger and Finstad will rematch for a full congressional term in November if they win their parties' respective primary contests, which are also being held Tuesday.

Two cannabis legalization party candidates, Haroun McClellan and Richard Reisdorf, are also on the First District's special election ballot.

The 63-year-old Ettinger, a first-time candidate, has lived in Austin, Minn., for three decades and served as Hormel's chief executive from 2005-2016.

Finstad, 46, was the U.S. Department of Agriculture's state director for rural development in Minnesota during the Trump Administration, and previously served in the Minnesota House from 2003-2009.

Ettinger is expected to win the DFL primary and appear on the November ballot no matter the outcome of Tuesday's special election. Finstad must defeat Republican state Rep. Jeremy Munson in his GOP primary election to appear on the November ballot, even if he defeats Ettinger in the special election that same day.

If Finstad wins his Tuesday special election against Ettinger but loses his party's general election primary race to Munson, he will go to Washington for only a few months before being replaced.

To complicate matters even further, the boundaries of the First District were redrawn this year. The district still includes most of southern Minnesota stretching between the South Dakota and Wisconsin borders, but it shed Le Sueur County and gained Goodhue and Wabasha Counties.

The new congressional district map will not be used for the special election to finish Hagedorn's term, however. Only the primary happening the same day will use the new maps.