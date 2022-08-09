Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is facing a challenge in Tuesday's DFL primary from former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels.

Omar is seeking a third term to represent the reliably blue Fifth District seat that includes Minneapolis and nearby suburbs. Samuels, who also earlier served on the Minneapolis School Board, announced a campaign earlier this year to try and unseat the nationally known progressive incumbent.

Samuels, 73, is a Jamaican immigrant who has organized for over two decades against gun violence after a bullet pierced his home in north Minneapolis.

The first Somali-American elected to Congress, Omar, 39, served one term in the Minnesota state House before heading to Washington. She is also one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.

The winner of Tuesday's primary is heavily favored to win this November's midterm election. Other candidates on the DFL ballot are AJ Kern, Albert Ross and Nate Schluter.

On the Republican side, GOP endorsed candidate Cicely Davis is running against Royce White and Guy Gaskin to challenge the Democratic party's chosen candidate in the November midterm election.