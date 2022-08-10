When it comes to voter turnout, the August primary and the November general election aren't graded on the same scale and they're worlds apart.

Turnout for Tuesday's primary was unofficially 18% of Minnesota's 4,157,556 eligible voters. That's a fraction of the typical turnout for general elections, but Secretary of State Steve Simon called the number "relatively good" for a primary.

In non-presidential years, turnout for elections is reliably lower so Simon compared Tuesday to 2018. Four years ago, primary turnout was just shy of 23% with hot gubernatorial races in both the DFL and GOP at the top of the statewide ticket, Simon said.

"We were north of 18 [percent] without any of that," Simon said. "Given that there were no gubernatorial primaries, historically speaking, that's a strong turnout."

In primaries, voters get excited and show up when a specific race gets their attention. In general elections, the turnout is always significantly higher because voters show up out of a sense of duty, said Simon, the DFL endorsee for re-election who handily survived his own primary challenge.

"Primaries are so hard to gauge or predict – even in Minnesota where we vote like crazy – so much is dependent on whether there are engaging, interesting contests," Simon said.

Minnesota is typically near or at the top of states in voter turnout.

Both DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP-endorsee and former state Sen. Scott Jensen cruised through Tuesday's primary with minimal primary opposition. They will lead the ticket for the general election Nov. 8.

In Tuesday's primary, two tough races in the state's most populous county likely aided turnout, Simon said. Hennepin County primary voters chose two candidates from a full field of contenders to advance to the general election in the county attorney race to replace retiring incumbent Mike Freeman.

In the deep blue Minneapolis-centered Fifth Congressional District, former Minneapolis City Council Member Don Samuels tried unsuccessfully to unseat U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Simon also noted the GOP attorney general's contest and First Congressional District races as giving a boost to turnout elsewhere.

Tuesday's turnout was much better than some primaries in recent history. In 2014, primary turnout was just above 10%. Two years later, turnout didn't crack single digits. It was just over 7% in 2016 - a presidential year, no less.

Simon expects turnout in November to head north again. Despite that single-digit turnout in the 2016 primary, the general election that year saw turnout of almost 75% of eligible voters despite Minnesota having no major statewide contests on the ballot.

In 2018, general election turnout was 64%. In 2020, during a pandemic and presidential year, turnout for the general was almost 80% — number one in the nation — and turnout for that year's primary was 22%.