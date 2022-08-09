Republicans will decide Tuesday whether to stick with their party's endorsed candidate or select his farther-right challenger to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison this fall.

GOP candidates Jim Schultz and Doug Wardlow are facing off in the primary for Minnesota attorney general, the state's top legal post.

Schultz, endorsed by Republican activists at their state convention, has focused on public safety on the campaign trail, saying the attorney general's office needs to do more to address rising crime. He is a political newcomer with a background in business and regulatory law.

Wardlow, meanwhile, is hoping for a rematch after losing to Ellison in 2018. He is general counsel for MyPillow and has worked for the conservative Christian group Alliance Defending Freedom and served one term in the Minnesota Legislature.

While Wardlow has also talked frequently about addressing crime on the campaign trail, the two candidates' messaging has diverged on other issues, such as abortion and the 2020 election.

Schultz has said he would not use the attorney general's office to advocate for abortion-related policies. Wardlow said he would prosecute abortion providers if they break the law and would "wage war" on the Minnesota Supreme Court ruling protecting abortions. Wardlow, unlike Schultz, has also been repeating former President Donald Trump's unproven assertions that the 2020 election was "stolen" as he campaigns for the attorney general's job.