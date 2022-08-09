Twin Cities voters decided Tuesday who will head to the November general election in a slate of contested local races.

Candidates jockeyed to oust incumbents and fill open seats, including some vacant for the first time in decades.

Below is a rundown of select metro-area primaries. Results were incomplete when this edition went to press.

Dakota County

Four candidates competed for two spots in the November Dakota County Attorney race.

With nearly all precincts reporting, interim County Attorney Kathy Keena and Matt Little appeared to be moving forward to the general election.

County commissioner races also narrowed Tuesday. Commissioners Joe Atkins and Mary Liz Holberg each faced two challengers, and both led their primaries.

Four candidates competed for the open District 4 seat. With most precincts reporting, Bill Droste and Seema Maddali led the race.

Ramsey County

Three Ramsey County commissioner seats were on the primary ballot.

Seven candidates vied for the District 6 seat vacated by retiring Commissioner Jim McDonough. Ying Vang-Pao and Mai Chong Xiong appeared to be the early leaders. Four competed for the District 4 seat vacated by retiring Commissioner Toni Carter.

Early results showed outgoing State Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, with the lead in the race for Carter's former seat. Commissioner Rafael Ortega, who represents District 5, was also leading his primary.

Washington County

Two outgoing state legislators appeared to best a political newcomer for the District 4 seat on the Washington County Board.

Sen. Karla Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove and Rep. Keith Franke, R-St. Paul Park took an early lead in the primary for the nonpartisan seat. The winner in November will fill the spot being vacated by Wayne Johnson, who did not seek re-election.

Scott County

Scott County Board Chair Mike Beard is not seeking re-election, and three candidates sought to fill his seat. Shakopee City Council Member Jody Brennan and former Council Member Mike Luce will face off in the November election.

North metro

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott will face Council Member April Graves in November, after the two rose to the top of a four-candidate field Tuesday.

In Brooklyn Park, Hollies Winston and Wynfred Russell will move on to the general election, vying to become the city's first Black mayor.

Columbia Heights Mayor Amáda Márquez Simula decisively won her primary, and will run against Cliff Johnson in November.

In the race for Anoka County Sheriff, candidates Paul Lenzmeier and Brad Wise easily edged out Thomas Gagnon.

Minneapolis Public Schools

Tuesday's primary narrowed the field for Minneapolis school board at-large seats and the District 5 seat.

KerryJo Felder, Collin Beachy and Sonya Emerick will be on the ballot for the two at-large seats in November. It was too close to call whether Jaton White or Lisa Skjefte will be the fourth candidate vying for a citywide position.

Lori Norvell will run against Laurelle Myhra for the District 5 seat representing southeast Minneapolis.

Felder, Beachy and Norvell were endorsed by the Minneapolis teachers union.

Staff writers Mara Klecker and Tim Harlow contributed to this report.