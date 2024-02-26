TAMPA, FLA. — Looking to add a right-handed hitter and depth for center field, the Twins are finalizing a trade to acquire Manuel Margot from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

Margot was scratched from the Dodgers' spring training game Monday, and he was informed he was headed to the Twins, a source familiar with the trade told the Star Tribune. The Twins are sending minor league shortstop Noah Miller to Los Angeles.

Margot is owed $10 million this season with a $12 million club option for 2025 and a $2 million buyout.

The 29-year-old Margot spent the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. He was traded to the Dodgers this winter in a deal that included pitcher Tyler Glasnow. Margot hit .264 with four homers, 21 doubles and 38 RBI in 99 games for the Rays last season while posting a .310 on-base percentage.

Margot, who was considered one of the better defensive center fielders earlier in his career, gives the Twins some insurance behind Byron Buxton, who is returning to center for the first time since 2022. The Twins had talks with free agent Michael A. Taylor for a one-year deal, but it appears they chose Margot to fill their void in the outfield.

Miller was the No. 36 pick in the 2021 amateur draft. He was considered one of the best defensive shortstops in the minor leagues, but he's struggled offensively since he was drafted. He hit .223 with eight homers, 20 doubles and 60 RBI in 120 games for Class A-Advanced Cedar Rapids last year.