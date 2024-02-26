TAMPA, FLA. — Jose Miranda lined an RBI double down the right field line in the third inning and barreled into second base with a head-first slide.

After an offseason shoulder procedure around his rotator cuff, the Twins are limiting Miranda to designated hitter for the first couple of weeks of spring training games. In a 9-2 loss to the New York Yankees at George Steinbrenner Field on Monday, Miranda is still determined to make an impact.

Miranda had two hits off Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes and scored a run when Jair Camargo hit a ground ball that took a high hop and deflected off DJ LeMahieu's face at third base. The Twins totaled seven hits and two runs in 2⅔ innings against Cortes, but were shutout for the rest of the afternoon.

BOXSCORE: N.Y. Yankees 9, Twins 2

Simeon Woods Richardson pitched a clean first inning for the Twins, but the Yankees compiled at least two runs on four separate Twins relievers. Woods Richardson, the 23-year-old righty, struck out Juan Soto in a seven-pitch at-bat, freezing the slugger with a changeup.

"It's a great to see those guys in the box because it only makes your game better," said Woods Richardson, who pitches from a lower arm angle than he did last season as he attempts to add velocity. His fastball topped out at 94 mph Monday, which was a few ticks higher than he ended the Class AAA season last year.

Twins lefty Steven Okert pitched a scoreless inning, but non-roster invitees Matt Bowman and Ryan Jensen were both tagged for three hits and two runs in their relief appearances.