Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. Reusse is down in Florida for Twins spring training and remains concerned about the team's pitching staff. He and Rand went deep on Joe Pohlad's comments last week about payroll and wondered whether Louie Varland will make the Opening Day roster.

The Gophers men's basketball team had been hot from three-point range lately, but they cooled off in a 73-55 loss at Nebraska on Sunday. At 8-8 in the Big Ten, the Gophers still have a lot of work to do to be in NCAA tourney contention.

The Gophers women's basketball team, meanwhile, will be the latest to try to slow down Iowa star Caitlin Clark. She'll be at a sold out Williams Arena on Wednesday -- and then back again early next month for the Big Ten Tournament.

