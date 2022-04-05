The Twins started last season with a five-man rotation of Kenta Maeda, Jose Berrios, J.A. Happ, Matt Shoemaker and Michael Pineda.

Maeda is out for the season because of Tommy John surgery; Berrios was traded to, and signed a long-term contract with, Toronto; Happ was sent to St. Louis for John Gant, now pitching in Japan; Shoemaker was released; and Pineda became a free agent, signing with Detroit.

Here's a look at the new starting five, all righthanders. (Tap on their names for career statistics.)

Sonny Gray, 32: Acquired from Cincinnati for last year's first-round pick, pitcher Chase Petty, Gray is a nine-year veteran who is a two-time All-Star, including in 2019 for the Reds, when he had a 2.87 ERA and 1.084 WHIP. The numbers haven't been as good the past two seasons. He is in the final year of his contract, but there is a $12 million club option for 2023.

Dylan Bundy, 29: Signed as a free agent for $5 million, the seven-year veteran was the Angels' Opening Day starter last year after a strong 2020 season (1.036 WHIP). He finished 2-9 with a 6.06 ERA and was in the Los Angeles bullpen by July, however. He has been hampered by injuries during his career, has lost velocity and is now a finesse pitcher.

Joe Ryan, 25: The Twins got Ryan from the pitching-rich Rays farm system during last season in a trade where Tampa Bay got DH Nelson Cruz. Ryan was pitching for the U.S. at the Olympics, then reported to St. Paul, and made his big-league debut on Sept. 1. He had five starts for the Twins, three of them excellent, and will get the ball on Opening Day.

Bailey Ober, 26: The 6-9 Ober had amazing minor league statistics after the Twins took him in the 12th round out of the College of Charleston in 2017. He started 20 games in the major leagues last season, but he only completed six innings twice. Good control (19 walks in 92⅓ innings) but gave up 20 homers while going 3-3 with a 4.19 ERA.

Chris Archer, 33: The Twins signed him March 29 to a bonus-laden deal that guarantees him $3.5 million. He has pitched only 139 major league innings over the past three seasons, and he missed all of 2020 after shoulder surgery. Twice an All-Star for the Rays, he pitched more than 190 innings a season from 2014 to '17. The Twins are hoping it's low risk, high reward.