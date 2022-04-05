FORT MYERS, Fla. — Bailey Ober pitched four scoreless innings in his final spring training tuneup Monday as the Twins beat the Red Sox 2-0 at Hammond Stadium.

Miguel Sano and Max Kepler homered for the Twins, who evened their Grapefruit record at 9-9 with only Tuesday's game against Boston at JetBlue Stadium remaining.

Ober gave up one hit and struck out three. Jharel Cotton and Simeon Woods-Richardson also pitched two scoreless innings, and Jorge Alcala one.

Kepler and Nick Gordon collided in right-center field early in the game. Both were chasing Xander Bogaerts fly ball and ran full-speed into each other.

BOXSCORE: Twins 2, Boston 0

Kepler fell on top of Gordon and popped right back up, but Gordon stayed down for several minutes. He eventually stood up on his own and sat in the front seat of the cart that took him off the field.

The team announced later in the game Gordon had a head contusion and minor headache but had cleared concussion protocol. He is considered day-to-day.