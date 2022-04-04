AMERICAN LEAGUE POWER RANKINGS

(with last season's record)

1. Toronto Blue Jays (91-71)

The best-hitting team in baseball (led MLB in OPS and HR, had fewest strikeouts) has Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Teoscar Hernandez, George Springer and Bo Bichette; it added RHP Kevin Gausman and signed RHP Jose Berrios long-term. And the Jays finally get to play all their home games in Toronto.

2. Chicago White Sox (93-69)

The Sox survived key injuries to win the AL Central. 1B Jose Abreu is an RBI machine, CF Luis Robert continues to blossom, and it should finally be RHP Michael Kopech's season to emerge. Liam Hendriks (38 saves, 0.73 WHIP) is lights out. Lucas Giolito tops a very good rotation.

3. New York Yankees (92-70)

The Yankees rearranged some chairs and brought in 3B Josh Donaldson and 1B Anthony Rizzo to join Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu and the gang. Gerrit Cole heads a staff that'll be better if Luis Severino is fully recovered from Tommy John surgery. The pressure is on.

4. Houston Astros (95-67)

The Astros led the major leagues in batting average and runs. Losing SS Carlos Correa won't help, but DH Yordan Alvarez and RF Kyle Tucker emerged as stars and 1B Yuli Gurriel was a batting champ. The rotation was fortified by giving 39-year-old Justin Verlander $25 million for one season.

5. Tampa Bay Rays (100-62)

A robust lineup with 2B Brandon Lowe (39 HR) and SS Wander Franco, and a dominant bullpen helped the Rays lead MLB in run differential. Corey Kluber joins the rotation, which is missing Tyler Glasnow (Tommy John surgery). They have won the past two AL East titles.

6. Seattle Mariners (90-72)

The M's loaded up by trading for All-Star OF Jesse Winker and 3B Eugenio Suarez from Cincinnati, this after signing LHP Robbie Ray, who led the majors in strikeouts for Toronto. CF Jarred Kelenic could be a rising star, and 21-year-old top prospect OF Julio Rodriguez made the team.

7. Los Angeles Angels (77-85)

The Halos might have the best two players in baseball in reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani (46 HR, 9-2 pitching record) and three-time MVP Mike Trout. They signed RHP Noah Syndergaard. Trout and 3B Anthony Rendon were hurt most of last season. Time for manager Joe Maddon to work his magic.

8. Boston Red Sox (92-70)

The Bosox were surprisingly good last season, but it might have been a blip. 3B Rafael Devers (39 HR, 113 RBI) heads the offense that added 2B Trevor Story, but hard-luck LHP Chris Sale is out for a while because of a rib injury. Nathan Eovaldi is the top starter, but the others are big questions.

9. Minnesota Twins (73-89)

Adding SS Carlos Correa to CF Byron Buxton means a strong-hitting lineup, although Buxton's injury issues are a concern. Starters Dylan Bundy, Sonny Gray and Chris Archer are new, but Kenta Maeda (Tommy John surgery) will miss the season. C Gary Sanchez is a reclamation project.

10. Cleveland Guardians (80-82)

Jose Ramirez is a great third baseman, 2020 Cy Young winner Shane Bieber is back after a season lost because of shoulder woes and Emmanuel Clase throws 100+. Rotation is potentially strong, but everyday lineup has holes. Cleveland has one of the majors' lowest payrolls, and that's not a winning formula.

11. Detroit Tigers (77-85)

The Tigers mean business. They signed SS Javier Baez (six years, $140 million), LHP Eduardo Rodriguez and traded for LF Austin Meadows (106 RBI for Tampa Bay). If RHP Casey Mize can make the next step, Detroit will be in the conversation — especially if highly touted rookies CF Riley Greene and 1B Spencer Torkelson are fast-tracked.

12. Kansas City Royals (74-88)

The Royals are ready to unveil slugging 3B Bobby Witt Jr. in a lineup that has C Salvador Perez, who led the majors with 48 HR and 121 RBI. Zack Greinke returns to the rotation, but pitching overall will be an issue unless the homegrown starters improve. SS Adalberto Mondesi is healthy again.

13. Texas Rangers (60-102)

The Rangers made a splash by signing SS Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million) and 2B Marcus Semien (seven years, $175 million) to a lineup that had baseball's lowest OPS. RHP Jon Gray was signed as a free agent to be the No. 1 starter. Prospect pool has improved, but success is a couple of years away.

14. Oakland Athletics (86-76)

The Moneyballers dealt All-Stars for prospects, with 3B Matt Chapman traded to Toronto, 1B Matt Olson to Atlanta, P Chris Bassitt to the Mets and P Sean Manaea to San Diego. Manager Bob Melvin also left for the Padres, Mark Kotsay is a rookie skipper and starter Frankie Montas is on the trading block.

15. Baltimore Orioles (52-110)

The Orioles had the worst pitching in baseball, with a 5.84 ERA, and they gave up an MLB-high 258 HRs. CF Cedric Mullins had a 30-30 season. Top prospect C Adley Rutschman has a triceps injury that will delay his season. And there's little hope — they are in a division with four playoff favorites.