The "transactions" section on Twins reliever Joe Smith's Baseball Reference page takes longer to read than it does to watch a typical Smith outing.

But that's to be expected, one supposes, since there a nearly 16-year gap between the first entry (drafted in 2006) and the last one (signed in late March this year by the Twins).

He agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal a few days after the Twins seemingly traded half their roster and right around the time they stunned the world by signing Carlos Correa.

The Twins are Smith's eighth MLB team. If his signing seemed like it flew under the radar, his relief appearances take on a similar shape: seeming footnotes best appreciated in retrospect.

He might be their most valuable new addition, at least so far — which I talked about on Tuesday's Daily Delivery podcast.

In his first 16 outings this season, the side-arming, right-handed, 38-year-old Smith did not allow an earn run. That streak was finally broken Monday when he gave up the tying run to Detroit in the seventh inning, though the Twins still won 5-4.

He's only been called upon to get more than three outs once — that was Saturday against the Royals, when he threw a season-high 21 pitches in recording four outs (without, of course, a run allowed).

Before Monday, Smith had faced 50 batters this season and allowed just 11 base runners — nine hits (seven singles and two doubles) and two walks (one of which was intentional).

But the best stat is this one: Eight of his 17 outings have required nine or fewer pitches, and six of those have required six or fewer pitches.

Twice he has come into a game with the Twins leading by a run, thrown just two pitches, retired teams on double plays, and then exited.

He's there, outs happen, and then he's gone. Even his name suggests anonymity.

The recent good work seems a little out of sync based on Smith's last two seasons: he opted out of the COVID season in 2020 and posted a 4.99 ERA with the Astros and Mariners last year.

But before 2021, he had never posted an ERA above 4 in any season starting with his debut in 2007, which helps to explain how he has appeared in 848 games — the most of any active pitcher. (Of note: The Twins have employed each of the top three, with Sergio Romo and Tyler Clippard rounding out that list, in their bullpen since 2020).

The Twins have more exciting relievers (Jhoan Duran) and more adventurous ones (Emilio Pagan), but you'd be hard-pressed to find a more efficient one.