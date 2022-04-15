The last time the Timberwolves played the Grizzlies, Memphis had 26 offensive rebounds, which was nearly as many defensive rebounds that the Timberwolves grabbed (30).

The Wolves still won that game 119-114 on Feb. 24.

They may not be as lucky over a long series if they allow the Grizzlies to dominate the offensive glass that way beginning with Game 1 on Saturday.

Memphis was the best offensive rebounding team in the league this season and grabbed 33.8% of available offensive rebounds. The Wolves were the third-worst defensive rebounding team (70.6%).

All season, coach Chris Finch has preached that the Wolves' guards need to be a significant part of the team's rebounding success. Patrick Beverley, who has a reputation as one of the best rebounding guards in the NBA, had 11 on Tuesday against the Clippers. D'Angelo Russell had five, Malik Beasley had six and Anthony Edwards had five.

They limited the Clippers to just seven offensive boards, though the Clippers ranked 26th in offensive rebounding.

"It's going to be a big key to winning," coach Finch said. "What the other night proved to us is that, while they don't go as hard to the glass as Memphis does, we still did a good job of rebounding from all the positions on the floor. Our smalls are going to have to rebound at a higher rate against Memphis."

Russell said the Wolves' guards have to affect rebounding even if they aren't necessarily always trying to grab a missed shot.

"Just get in there and box out," Russell said. "A lot of those guys just get freeways to the rim and … get their team extra possessions. We just try to box out and get as involved as we can. We might not get the rebound, but we'll take a guy that was supposed to get the rebound away and out of the equation."

Wolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt added: "A lot of that comes down to who wants it more or who gets first or pretty much who wants it more, to be honest. That's winning a lot of those 50-50 balls and just boxing out and just being the first to the floor."

Prince update

Forward Taurean Prince participated again in practice on Friday as he works his way back from right knee soreness that kept him out of Tuesday's game.

Finch said Prince "looked great" and was hopeful Prince would be able to play Saturday.

Clippers forward Paul George entered COVID protocols following Tuesday's game and was unavailable for Los Angeles' play-in game against the Pelicans. Regarding the Wolves' health status, Finch said no Wolves were showing symptoms and had to test.

"We're clear of all protocols," Finch said. "We don't have to test or do anything unless somebody is showing signs or symptoms. We don't have any of that."