The first-round NBA playoff series between the seventh-seeded Timberwolves and the second-seeded Grizzlies offers plenty of offensive fire power. The Wolves lead the NBA in points per game while Memphis ranks second in that category. Here's how the dynamic squads match up:

Point guard

Ja Morant, Memphis

The NBA Rookie of the Year in 2020 and an All-Star starter this season, Morant averaged 27.4 points, 6.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds. At just 6-3, he led the association in points in the paint per game with a fearless talent inside.

D'Angelo Russell, Wolves

Acquired from Golden State in the Andrew Wiggins trade in 2020, Russell averaged 18.1 points and 7.1 assists this season. Despite struggling with his shot at times this year, he posted 29 points and the go-ahead three-pointer in Tuesday's play-in game against the Clippers.

Edge: Memphis

Shooting guard

Desmond Bane, Memphis

Bane became a full-time starter for the Grizzlies this season and flashed his sharpshooting talents during an appearance in the NBA Rising Stars Game on All-Star weekend. He is the third qualified player in NBA history to shoot at least 43% from deep in his first two seasons after Stephen Curry and Anthony Morrow.

Patrick Beverley, Wolves

Beverley, traded to the Wolves from the Grizzlies in August, has injected veteran defensive leadership into Minnesota's lineup this season. A three-time All-NBA Defensive Team member, he averaged 9.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 2021-22.

Edge: Memphis

Small forward

Dillon Brooks, Memphis

Brooks has missed 50 games with a multitude of injuries this season, but he's been effective when on the court and was not listed on the Grizzlies' latest injury report. He averaged 18.4 points across 32 appearances and 31 starts.

Anthony Edwards, Wolves

More of a shooting guard, Edwards plays the three with both Russell and Beverley on the floor. He's evolved into a star for the Timberwolves this season with an ability to shoot from any distance. He averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists, and totaled a career-high 49 points against the Spurs in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

Edge: Wolves

Power forward

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis

Drafted fourth overall by Memphis in 2018, Jackson dominated in the paint this season, leading the NBA in blocks (177) and blocks per game (2.3). Also able to play the five at 6-11, Jackson can get his own on offense with 16.3 points per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Wolves

Vanderbilt carved out a starting role this season as one of the Wolves' best defenders. He averaged 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals, both second on the second the team. His 6.9 points per game don't jump off the stat sheet, but he shot an efficient 58% from the field.

Edge: Memphis

Center

Steven Adams, Memphis

The Grizzlies traded for Adams in July, sending Jonas Valanciunas to the Pelicans in exchange for the New Zealand big man. Adams, a nine-year NBA veteran, brings leadership to the young Memphis lineup while putting up a rejuvenated season with a career-best 10 rebounds per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves

The only player on the roster to have played a playoff series in a Timberwolves' jersey, Towns leads Minnesota with 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He fouled out in the Wolves' play-in game against the Clippers Tuesday, but said Thursday he remains positive going into the Memphis series.

Edge: Wolves

Bench

Memphis

Rookie Ziaire Williams has played major minutes for the Grizzlies at small forward this season when Brook sat out with injury, while De'Anthony Melton has posted 10.8 points with a high volume three-point shot. Also keep an eye on Burnsville native and former Timberwolf Tyus Jones.

Wolves

Jaden McDaniels provides much-needed rebounding help as the first man off the bench with 4.2 per game. Malik Beasley shot 39% from deep this season on 8.1 attempts per game and ranks fourth on the team in points per game.

Edge: Memphis

Coach

Taylor Jenkins, Memphis

Jenkins has led the Grizzlies to a 227-128 record over the last three seasons, his first as an NBA coach. His arrival in Memphis coincided with Morant's, and he has helped make the point guard an NBA superstar.

Chris Finch, Wolves

Finch singed a multi-year contract extension with the Timberwolves on Apr. 11 after compiling a 62-61 record at the helm in his first season and a half with Minnesota. He led the Wolves back to the playoffs for the second time since 2004 after they finished 23-49 last year.

Edge: Wolves