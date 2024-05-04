Tap here for play-by-play and in-game boxscore

The Timberwolves and Nuggets are meeting tonight in Game 1 of their playoff series. The Star Tribune's Wolves beat reporter Chris Hine has live reports from Ball Arena in Denver.

4:40 p.m.: Wolves coach Chris Finch will sit near team bench as Micah Nori calls out plays

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch left his crutches with a member of the team's public relations staff and climbed the press conference podium before the game.

"That was easy," Finch joked before giving his first public comments since having surgery Wednesday on a torn right patellar tendon.

Finch suffered the injury Sunday in the closeout game of a first-round series in Phoenix and there were questions as to just what his role would be in this series.

He will be in the bench area for Game helping assistant Micah Nori, who will be handling game interaction and game flow duties as the standing coach on the sideline.

"I feel pretty good, all things considered. The plan was to try and be here all along," Finch said. "Just see how I felt day by day. And then kind of figure out logistically how it might work being on the bench and with the other coaches."

Finch said he will still be able to get up and communicate with players in huddles during timeouts. He has been using crutches to get around at Wolves practice the last few days and before the game. Finch said the goal since he suffered the injury was to make it to Denver and help any way he could following Wednesday's surgery.

"I was wide open on everything," Finch said. "They told me that they really wanted me to just rest. I've been trying to do that. But I also wanted to be here, if I could be here in any capacity. That was the most important thing for me. Just literally taking it day by day and see how I felt."















