Timberwolves coach Chris Finch returned to the team's practice facility Thursday, one day after having surgery to repair the ruptured patellar tendon in his right leg.

Finch helped at practice while on crutches and worked with the team in the film room as it prepared to leave Thursday night for Denver, where it will begin an Western Conference semifinal series against the defending NBA champion Nuggets on Saturday night.

Assistant coach Micah Nori is expected to run the bench on Saturday, with Finch's role unclear. The team hoped to have him in close proximity to the bench.

"I tell you, he's a trouper, he's a warrior," Nori said Thursday "Anytime you have your leader in the building able to conduct film room, conduct meetings. The more we can stay in the norm and closer to the rhythm we've had all year is great."

Finch was injured as the Timberwolves closed out Phoenix in a first-round series on Sunday night. Wolves guard Mike Conley ran into Finch on the sidelines after being bumped by the Suns' Devin Booker, causing an unavoidable collision. Finch twisted his knee in the process.

"He went through practice, went through video, he's moving around pretty good and we'll see whatever he's comfortable with," said Tim Connelly, the Wolves' president of basketball operations.

As for Finch's role Saturday, Connelly added, "We're not certain as of yet, kind of uncharted waters."