Adam Thielen's story is so well-known that it would feel like a cliche if it wasn't so impressive. From a Division II school to the longest of long shot tryouts with the Vikings — the team he grew up rooting for — Thielen developed into an All-Pro wide receiver who spent a decade in purple.

When that journey came up short of, in Thielen's words, a fairy tale ending and the Vikings ended up cutting him a couple months ago, it left some questions unanswered. Thielen, who signed a three-year deal with Carolina once free agency started, addressed several things about his tenure with the Vikings on Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast.

Here were five things that stood out:

Thielen on how the offseason played out: "I think there are like two sides of it. It was a bummer. I didn't want to leave Minnesota. I wanted to end my career there. Obviously that would be the perfect fairy tale way to do it, right? But that's not reality. I'm so thankful for that organization, Kwesi and KOC and the staff. The way they handled this throughout the process was first-class.

My take: In naming GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell in a positive light, Thielen shows that while he might be a bit wistful about how his time ended, he isn't bitter. And he seems genuinely excited about the opportunity in Carolina.

Thielen on his role in the Vikings' offense in 2022: "You know, it's really hard to explain the entire situation. I don't think there was ever a point where I was unhappy with what I was doing. It was just pretty clear that they had a different vision for me than maybe I had for a way that I could help the team win games. There wasn't a wrong thing. There wasn't disrespect on either side. I think it was just time for both sides to move on."

My take: It seems like it came down to the Vikings wanting receivers who could make teams pay for double-teaming Justin Jefferson and determining that Thielen just wasn't that guy any more. And Thielen believes he could have been better utilized in a supporting way. He still had 70 catches in 2022, so it's not like he was ignored. But whether Thielen's role determined his output or his output determined his role might be a question better answered after the 2023 season.

Thielen on the Vikings taking wide receiver Jordan Addison in the first round to ostensibly replace him: "I kind of already knew that and I figured that was going to happen. Who they drafted, I have a lot of respect for him. I think he's going to be a great football player, and they have a great eye for good talent. At the same time, I think there are guys that are already there that can replace me and have proven they can replace me very quickly. I'm really hoping they give those guys the rightful shot.

My take: In a follow-up, Thielen referenced K.J. Osborn specifically as a player he sees being able to elevate his game. If Osborn can become a true No. 2 receiver while Addison develops into a matchup nightmare who can get open quickly, it will diversify the Vikings' offense and make them more dangerous than a year ago.

Thielen on his role in Carolina and becoming a veteran leader: "For me, you have to go prove it on the field every single day. You have to show you're not getting older and slowing down. ... This was just a great offseason for me. From the day the season was over, I was able to get back to training — get faster, stronger and more explosive."

My take: The Vikings will play the Panthers in Carolina this year, at a date we should know soon. Circle it on the calendar because Thielen seems like he has something to prove with his new team this season — especially against a lot of his old friends.

Thielen on what would be in a post-career tell-all Vikings book: "I think it would be pretty big. But I think anybody would say that ... especially when you spend so much time in one place. But a lot of good. A lot of great memories in Minnesota, and a lot of great people I miss big-time."

My take: A full look behind the curtain would be fascinating and is the kind of thing that usually only happens in retrospect. But I doubt Thielen is the type to write such a book. And I do get the sense that when he's done playing he will be on good terms with and connected to the Vikings organization.