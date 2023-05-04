Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: In a Vikings-heavy show, host Michael Rand starts with the first public comments in a while form Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. He is set to be a free agent after this season and the Vikings were interested in taking a QB in the draft. It all sets up an interesting 2023 season for Cousins, but it's a situation he and the Vikings should be able to navigate.

13:00: Former Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen joins Rand and reiterates that he wishes he could still be in Minnesota but that a fresh start in Carolina was probably for the best. Thielen addresses why his fit in Kevin O'Connell's offense wasn't ideal and expresses confidence in the receives still here.

27:00: White Sox reliever relishes striking out "cheater" Carlos Correa; Gophers women's basketball gets two players in one day.

