IMPACT PLAYER: Gary Sanchez, Twins

Dazzled behind the plate and at it, making a perfect tag to prevent a first-inning run and following that up with a grand slam in the bottom of the inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

13 The streak of Twins' runs scored off a homer to start the season, the most of any MLB team since 1900.

1 Colombian-born pitchers in franchise history. Jhon Romero became the first when he pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

9 Twins home runs so far this season, a new record for a three-game, beginning-of-the-season span.

ON DECK

Dylan Bundy makes his Twins debut starting against Seattle's Chris Flexen to close out the four-game series.