2024 All-Metro softball first team
PITCHERS
Carter Raymond, Randolph, junior
College: uncommitted
She's the Star Tribune's Metro Player of the Year. A righthander, she throws with velocity, has an array of plus pitches and can throw them all with pinpoint control. She brings a 24-1 record to the state tournament, the one loss coming to Caledonia in the winners' bracket of the Class 2A, Section 1 tournament. She balanced that by three-hitting Caledonia in the final. She is 23-1 with 17 shutouts, a 0.55 ERA and 271 strikeouts.
Sylvia Shromoff, Shakopee, senior
College: South Dakota State
A lefthander, she's a dominating strikeout pitcher who throws with good spin and is perhaps the hardest thrower in the state; her pitches have been clocked at over 70 mph.
Hannah Tong, Forest Lake, senior
College: MSU Mankato
A righthanded power pitcher, she makes up the half of the metro's best 1-2 pitching punch, along with Avery Muellner. Tong gets most of the top assignments.
.
Jordyn Marsh, New Prague, senior
College: Southwest Minnesota State
A righthander, she posted a 15-2 record with 185 strikeouts. She also produces at the plate, hitting over .300 with four home runs.
POSITION PLAYERS
Heidi Barber, White Bear Lake, shortstop, senior
College: Connecticut
A softball natural with nary a weakness. Her sister Chloe was All-Metro a year ago. Has an elevated softball IQ, defensive moxie and is a tough out. Hit .492 with 31 hits, 11 for extra bases, and 19 RBI.
Cameron Chard, Belle Plaine, senior, catcher
College: Minnesota
She can dictate a game from the catching position, but her calling card is brute strength. She is the top power hitter in the state, batting .551 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a remarkable 1.798 OPS.
Cece Hanson, Rosemount, center field, senior
College: South Dakota State
Rosemount coach Tiffany Rose calls the swift and sure-fielding team captain "hands down the best outfielder in the state." Dynamite with the bat, with 32 career extra-base hits and 68 career RBI.
Katie Klotz, Farmington, catcher, senior
College: Concordia (St. Paul)
She's a strong-armed leader who sets the tone for the Tigers. Hit .458 with 26 RBI and a .746 slugging percentage until being sidelined by a broken finger just before section playoffs.
Ari Princl, Rosemount, shortstop, senior
College: Creighton
All-around talent is terrific with the glove and commands the defense. She's an offensive catalyst who is dependable in the clutch. Hit .434 with four home runs and 39 RBI.
Maya Schroeder, Stillwater, center fielder, junior
College: uncommitted
A leadoff hitter who was the sparkplug for a Ponies offense that averaged more than eight runs per game. She hit .532 with a .633 on-base percentage, 17 extra-base hits, 23 RBI, 28 runs and 17 stolen bases.
2024 All-Metro softball second team
PITCHERS
Kayla Schweich, Farmington, sophomore
Riley O'Connell, Centennial, junior
Jorey Fry, Rosemount, junior
Madeline Nutter, Lakeville South, senior
Brooke Nesdahl, Cretin-Derham Hall, junior
Avery Muellner, Forest Lake, sophomore
POSITION PLAYERS
Kylie Gaston, St. Michael-Albertville, shortstop, senior
Addison Coffey, Stillwater, third base, senior
Lauren Freeberg, Rogers, shortstop, senior
Nora Brandt, Lakeville North, first base, senior
Whitley Wischmeier, Minnetonka, catcher, senior
Kayla Bartol, Rosemount, left field, senior
Taylor Gallahue, Simley, first base/pitcher, senior
How the team was chosen
The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.
Past Star Tribune Metro Players of the Year
2023: Jessa Snippes, Rosemount
2022: Sydney Schwartz, Chanhassen
2021: Allison Benning, Stillwater
2020: no season
2019: Ava Dueck, Maple Grove
2018: Emily Hansen, Buffalo
2017: Marybeth Olson, Chanhassen
2016: Katelyn Kemmetmueller, Rogers
2015: Sydney Smith, Maple Grove
2014: Smith (junior)
2013: Hannah Heacox, Stillwater
2012: Cayli Sadler, Maple Grove
2011: Hayley Nybo, Hopkins
2010: Sara Moulton, Eagan
2009: Moulton (junior)
2008: Sam Hildebrandt, Park of Cottage Grove
2007: Brynne Dordel, Chaska
2006: Kristin Danielson, Mounds View
2005: Briana Hassett, Eastview
2004: Chrissy Sward, North St. Paul
2003: Allison Bakke, Anoka (junior)
2002: Kristen Schmidt, Park of Cottage Grove
2001: Missy Beseres, Armstrong
2000: Lyn Peyer (junior), Minnetonka
1999: Angie Recknor, Hopkins
1998: Recknor (junior)
1997: Lacey Hughes, Wayzata
1996: Karissa Hoehn, Stillwater
1995: Erika Kanavati, Henry Sibley
1994: Laura Peters, Park of Cottage Grove
1993: Tracy Carey, Richfield
1992: Laura LeVander, Woodbury
1991: Jeanette Strubb, St. Bernard's
1990: Karyn Valentino, St. Bernard's
1989: Sue Varland, North St. Paul
1988: Michelle DeBace, St. Bernard's