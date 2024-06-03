Newly-paid receiver Justin Jefferson is expected to join a full-squad Vikings practice on Tuesday, the first of a three-day mandatory minicamp that typically puts a bow on the team's offseason program.

It's the closest the Vikings will look to their 2024 form to date, giving everyone from head coach Kevin O'Connell to a group of local reporters plenty to observe this week on the team's practice fields in Eagan. Next week, the Vikings are scheduled to conclude their offseason schedule with a final week of voluntary organized team activities.

1. When will J.J. McCarthy throw to J.J.? Quarterback Sam Darnold has operated the first-team offense through two full-team spring practices open to reporters so far. And Darnold is expected to be the main guy throwing to Jefferson when the Vikings star returns to the lineup at TCO Performance Center. McCarthy, the 21-year-old national champion who was the youngest of the six first-round quarterbacks drafted this year, has been the No. 3 passer behind Darnold and Nick Mullens in the early going. While that could change, O'Connell has preached patience publicly and privately about their development plan with McCarthy. There's still a likelihood McCarthy throws to Jefferson on the side and during passing drills, starting what the Vikings hope is a years-long rapport.

2. What does defensive coordinator Brian Flores have in store for Year 2? "We're running a couple different things on defense, trying out some things," linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. said after a May practice. Change was inevitable from Flores, the former linebacker and 14th-year NFL defensive coach who wants versatile players to fit evolving game plans week to week. One of those changes is expected to be more man-to-man coverage after the Vikings ranked near the bottom of the league in man coverage last season. New cornerback Shaq Griffin and a healthy Byron Murphy Jr. as a slot cornerback are expected to spearhead that effort. The defensive front has seen the most personnel change with edge rushers Jonathan Greenard, Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel.

3. Who's relaying Flores' play calls on the field? It could be one or multiple players. Coaches trained multiple linebackers in wearing the "green-dot" helmet, which features the only speaker allowed among defenders on the field. Veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks, who signed a two-year deal with the Browns in free agency, held down the job last season. Pace, then a rookie, stepped in for a few games when Hicks was injured. He said he could handle that again if asked. New Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman, the Eden Prairie and Gophers product, may be the frontrunner as a sixth-year veteran who had the in-helmet speaker at times for the Houston Texans last season.

4. How will the roster competitions begin? There's a long way to go before the initial 53-man roster is picked, but there are a few crowded positions where competition is expected to heat up in training camp. This time of year, coaches set the initial depth chart and pecking order that is subject to change. We'll see the full lineup at receiver with Jefferson, Jordan Addison and an open No. 3 spot; will that be Jalen Nailor, Brandon Powell, Trent Sherfield, Trishton Jackson or some combination? The Vikings also retained all six safeties from last year; Harrison Smith could be transitioning to less playing time while third-year safety Lewis Cine still seeks a role on this team. The Vikings also have two punters and two kickers on the roster.

5. What role will left guard Dalton Risner have? Risner, who started 11 games last season, re-signed with the Vikings last week after prolonged negotiations. Before he signed, Risner wrote on social media in March: "I've never asked for a bag, simply just a starting guard contract." The terms of Risner's new one-year deal remain to be seen. Risner's role also remains to be seen. Blake Brandel, a backup guard last season, has been taking first-team reps at left guard this spring. Before Risner re-signed, offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Brandel had "earned the opportunity" to be a Week 1 starter for the first time in his NFL career. After Risner re-signed, center Garrett Bradbury said Brandel was expected to remain in the starting lineup in practice.