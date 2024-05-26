Four-game series at Target Field

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Monday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Alec Marsh (4-1, 2.72 ERA) vs. RHP Joe Ryan (3-3. 3.15)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: LHP Cole Ragans (4-3, 3.34 ERA) vs. RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.57)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Seth Lugo (8-1, 1.74 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (5-2, 4.33)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Brady Singer (4-2, 2.63 ERA) vs. RHP Chris Paddack (4-2, 4.39)

Royals update: They are 34-20 and saw their eight-game winning streak end in a 4-1 loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday. They scored at least seven runs in six consecutive games — for the first time in franchise history — before Sunday and have won 17 of their past 24 games. … Lugo leads the American League in ERA and leads the majors with nine quality starts. … IF Michael Massey (lower-back ligament strain) was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday. IF Nick Loftin, who was on the Opening Day roster, was recalled from Class AAA Omaha. He hit .276 in 13 games before being sent to Omaha. … SS Bobby Witt Jr. is 10th in MLB in OPS (.927).

Twins update: They concluded a three-game series with Texas on Sunday, losing the series finale to the Rangers 6-2. The loss dropped the Twins' home record to 13-12. … 3B Royce Lewis (right quad strain) continued his rehab assignment with the Saints in Buffalo on Sunday, going 2-for-5 as the DH. The Saints open a seven-game series in Rochester, N.Y. on Tuesday. … The Twins are 12-10 against AL Central teams this season, including 2-1 against the Royals. The Twins and Royals opened the season with a three-game series in Kansas City. The Twins won the first two games before the Royals won the finale 11-0.