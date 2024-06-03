Three-game series at Yankee Stadium

All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Tuesday, 6:05 p.m.: RHP Bailey Ober (5-3, 4.89 ERA) vs. RHP Luis Gil (7-1, 1.99)

Wednesday, 6:05 p.m.: RHP Chris Paddack (4-2, 4.57 ERA) vs. LHP Carlos Rodón (7-2, 3.09)

Thursday, 6:05 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (5-5, 4.84 ERA) vs. RHP Marcus Stroman (5-2, 2.73)

Twins update: They are 33-26 and continue their nine-game road trip. The Twins are 12-6 in their past 18 road games and 4-8 against AL East teams. … They were outscored 14-1 as the Yankees swept a three-game series at Target Field in mid-May. … 3B Royce Lewis, who hasn't played for the Twins since suffering a right quadriceps strain in the season opener on March 28, is expected to be active for the series after playing six games for the Class AAA Saints on a rehab assignment. … The Twins pitching staff is 19th in MLB in ERA (4.09) and Twins hitters are 13th in OPS (.699).

Yankees update: They lead the AL East at 42-19 after a 7-2 road trip. … OF Aaron Judge leads the majors in home runs (21), slugging percentage (.658) and OPS (1.075). Judge, who was hitting .207 on April 30, batted .361 with 14 home runs in 28 games in May. He was 7-for-11 with five doubles, a home run and two RBI at Target Field last month. … Gil, who is 6-0 with a 1.65 ERA in his past seven starts, was acquired by the Yankees from the Twins in exchange for OF Jake Cave in March 2018. He has made one career appearance against the Twins, in Sept. 2021.