The Twins and Cleveland begin a three-game series at Target Field (7:10 p.m., BSN) with the Twins (18-14) holding a two-game lead over the second place Guardians (15-15) in the American League Central.

Cleveland has not played since Tuesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak. It will send righthander Aaron Civale (1-2, 9.45 ERA) against Twins righthander Sonny Gray (0-1, 3.48).

The Guardians will be managed by pitching coach Carl Willis, one of the heroes of the Twins' 1991 World Series championship team.

Sidelined because of COVID-19 are manager Terry Francona, bench coach DeMarlo Hale, first base coach Sandy Alomar, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, assistant pitching coach Joe Torres, hitting coach Chris Valaika and hitting analyst Justin Toole.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli returned from COVID protocols on Thursday, when the team lost twice to the Astros.

Baldelli said Dylan Bundy, who also had COVID, is not feeling up to par and won't start tomorrow's game. The Twins haven't settled on who will take the ball in that game.

Injured outfielder Kyle Garlick will start a rehab assignment at St. Paul.

GUARDIANS LINEUP

Myles Straw, CF

Steven Kwan, LF

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Owen Miller, 1B

Amed Rosario, SS

Franmil Reyes, DH

Andres Gimenez, 2B

Oscar Mercado, RF

Austin Hedges, C

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Luis Arraez, 1B

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Max Kepler, RF

Gary Sanchez, DH

Gio Urshela, 3B

Nick Gordon, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Royce Lewis, SS