Cleveland Guardians at Twins

Three-game series at Target Field

Friday, 7:10 p.m., BSN, 830-AM: RHP Aaron Civale (1-2, 9.45 ERA) vs. RHP Sonny Gray (0-1, 3.48)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m., BSN, 830-AM: RHP Shane Bieber (1-2, 4.13) vs. TBA

Sunday, 1:10 p.m., BSN, 830-AM: RHP Triston McKenzie (2-2, 2.76) vs. TBA

Guardians update: The team's game Wednesday in Chicago was postponed after positive COVID-19 tests that included manager Terry Francona. He and six members of his coaching staff will miss this series, with pitching coach Carl Willis managing the team. ... OF Josh Naylor on Monday became the first player in MLB history with both a grand slam and three-run home run in the ninth inning and later. He leads the league in batting average with men in scoring position (.588) and is hitting .636 with two outs and RISP. ... The Guardians (15-15) are hitting .273 vs. RHP and .208 vs. LHP. ... 3B Jose Ramirez has seven homers and an MLB-leading 30 RBI.

Twins update: They fell to 18-14 after a three-game sweep by Houston. ... SS Carlos Correa (finger) is out. ... 2B Jorge Polanco has been on base in 12 consecutive games and is hitting .333 in that span. ... RHP Dylan Bundy has cleared COVID-19 protocols and could start a game this weekend. ... Gray pitched four scoreless innings Sunday against Oakland in his first start coming off the 10-day injured list (hamstring). He is 5-3 with a 3.22 ERA in 12 games vs. Cleveland. ... The Twins have hit 993 homers at Target Field.