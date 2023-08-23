Looking to save some cash when you visit the Minnesota State Fair this year?

Early birds can grab admission tickets online for a family of four for $60. Waiting until you are at the gates will run you a bit more — $72.

Once you're inside, here are the best things to check out this year and where to find them, for free ninety-nine.

See work from some of the finest artists in Minnesota: The fair is home to more than 300 pieces of juried art from around the state. Work will be on display daily at the Fine Arts Center.

Check out some music: Not looking to spring for grandstand tickets this year? You'll be glad to know there are more than 900 free shows at the fair. From the Bacon Brothers to local favorite Gully Boys, there are many acts to groove to. See a full list of performances here.

Watch some live painting: Each day of the fair, Minnesota artists will create murals that imagine our future, in a project called the Joyful World Mural Park. Located south of the grandstand, east of the grandstand ramp daily.

Visit some animals: A classic family favorite for a reason! Here's where to find horses, cattle, sheep, pigs, poultry and more (alpacas, anyone?) Bonus: The Lee and Rose Warner Coliseum offers a place to escape the heat and crowds while taking in a livestock show.

Learn your ABC's: Grab some family photos, make a craft to take home or play some games at the Alphabet Forest on Wright Avenue near the 4-H Building.

Sing with strangers: Practice your high note during karaoke at the Giant Sing Along. Each day, fairgoers can sing as part of a public art project located north of Lee Avenue between Underwood and Cooper.

Get a history lesson: A self-guided tour with five new stops will take you on a stroll through 12 historically significant places at the fair.

