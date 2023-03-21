NCAA MEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday-Saturday

Where: Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center

Who: 235 swimmers and 35 divers will compete for NCAA titles in 18 swimming events and three diving events. Cal-Berkeley is the defending champion. Arizona State currently tops the national rankings, followed by Cal, Florida, North Carolina State and Texas.

Schedule: Finals at 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; preliminaries at 10 a.m. Thursday-Saturday

TV: Preliminaries and finals for all days will stream live on ESPN+. A tape-delayed wrap-up show will air April 4 at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU.

Did you know: The Gophers are hosting the meet for the fifth time since 2005, the most of any school in that span.

Gophers update: The Gophers will send eight swimmers and one diver to the championships, their largest group since nine qualified in 2019. Max McHugh, the two-time defending champion in the 100-yard breaststroke, leads the way. McHugh also won the 200 breast in 2021 and is bidding to tie Steve Jackman for most individual NCAA titles by a Gophers men's swimmer (four). Bar Soloveychik, who is ranked 22nd in the 1,650 freestyle, finished second in that event at the Big Ten Championships; the school record holder in the 500 and 200 freestyles also has qualified in those races. Chris Nagy is qualified in the 1,650 free and the 500 free, while Kaiser Neverman has qualified for two events in which he holds school records — the 200 butterfly and 200 individual medley — and the 100 fly. Lucas Farrar, Casey Stowe, Chris Morris and Alberto Hernandez will swim relays, and Drew Bennett will compete in platform diving.