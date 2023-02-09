Wednesday at Ohio State, the Gophers women's basketball team ran headfirst into an offensive juggernaut.

There were turnovers, yes. The Gophers have struggled taking care of the ball at times this season, and Wednesday's 23 TOs was not an exception. But what happened in this game might have more to do with an Ohio State team that had lost four of its last five games — all to ranked teams — playing like a group with something to prove.

The final: No. 13 Ohio State 93, Gophers 63.

It was a game-long display of offensive efficiency.

"We knew they had a chip on their shoulder," said Gophers guard Mara Braun, the only Minnesota player in double figures with 19 points. "They hadn't been playing like they wanted to. They're a good team and they brought it."

Perhaps it was the turnovers that got Ohio State (21-4 overall, 10-4 in the Big Ten) going early. After Rose Micheaux's two free throws gave the Gophers a 2-0 lead, Ohio State used its press to force turnovers, fueling a 17-2 run. The first quarter ended with OSU up 23-10.

The Gophers only turned it over three times in the second quarter, but by that time the OSU attack was flowing. The Buckeyes made 22 of 31 shots and all six three-pointers while outscoring Minnesota 57-37 over the second and third quarters.

Leading the way? Taylor Mikesell and Cotie McManon. McMahon had 25, Mikesell 24. Together they made 17 of 28 shots. Mikesell made all six of her threes.

"Mikesell got going, she was really good," Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said. "McMahon, it was hard for us to keep out of the lane. Those two, especially in the first half, were tough for us to guard. I thought once we handled the press, offensively, we were able to get some things going. But it's going to be tough to win in this league if you're giving up 29 points in a quarter. It's too hard to win in this league."

The Buckeyes shot 54.7% overall and made eight of 10 three-pointers.

Ohio State was effective across the board, scoring 46 points in the paint, shooting 80% on three-pointers and making 15 of 18 free throws. The Buckeyes had a 46-30 edge on points in the paint and 24-4 edge on the break.

"I think early on we settled," said Braun of the first quarter, when the Gophers scored just 10 points on 3-for-13 shooting. Defensively? "We have to get more physical in the paint," she said.

Braun's 19 points was her highest total in 12 games. After going a stretch struggling with her offensive game, Braun has shown signs of getting back into the flow. In the second half Whalen put Braun on Mikesell and she did a good job.

But it was still a difficult loss that ended a difficult stretch against four teams in the upper half of the Big Ten. The Gophers (9-15, 2-11), have lost five straight games. They return home to host Wisconsin Saturday.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.