Fifth-year forward Grace Zumwinkle was named January's national co-player of the month by the Hockey Commissioners Association on Tuesday afternoon. She shares the honor with senior forward Claire Dalton of Yale.
Zumwinkle is the third Gopher this season — forward Taylor Heise and goalie Skylar Vetter were the others — to earn national monthly honors. Through the first eight games of 2023, Zumwinkle tallied a team-high 16 points on eight goals and eight assists.
The Excelsior native was named WCHA forward of the month for the sixth time in her career after becoming the sixth player in program history to reach 100 career goals on Jan. 8. This season Zumwinkle ranks third in the nation in goals (21) and points (47) and first in game-winning goals (eight).
No. 3 Minnesota hosts No. 8 Wisconsin at Ridder Arena on Friday and Saturday.
Etc.
- The four-day NSIC women's swimming & diving championships will start Wednesday at the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, N.D.
- The Gophers volleyball team will play Hawaii twice, on March 7 and 8, at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. "I am thrilled for our athletes to have the opportunity to compete in Hawaii this spring," first-year coach Keegan Cook said. "It's a tremendous opportunity for our team to compete against a perennial volleyball power in front of one of the most passionate and knowledgeable fanbases in the sport." Minnesota began practicing in early January.