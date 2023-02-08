Fifth-year forward Grace Zumwinkle was named January's national co-player of the month by the Hockey Commissioners Association on Tuesday afternoon. She shares the honor with senior forward Claire Dalton of Yale.

Zumwinkle is the third Gopher this season — forward Taylor Heise and goalie Skylar Vetter were the others — to earn national monthly honors. Through the first eight games of 2023, Zumwinkle tallied a team-high 16 points on eight goals and eight assists.

The Excelsior native was named WCHA forward of the month for the sixth time in her career after becoming the sixth player in program history to reach 100 career goals on Jan. 8. This season Zumwinkle ranks third in the nation in goals (21) and points (47) and first in game-winning goals (eight).

No. 3 Minnesota hosts No. 8 Wisconsin at Ridder Arena on Friday and Saturday.

