Last but not least, the Minnesota State Fair has filled in the final slot of its 2023 grandstand concert series with sibling pop stars the Jonas Brothers.

Nick, Joe and (checks notes) Kevin Jonas will be together again at the Great Minnesota Get-Together on Sept. 1, the second Friday night of the fair. Tickets go on sale May 12, at 10 a.m. via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. The price range is $77-$207. An opening act has not been named.

This will be the Jo Bros' fourth appearance in the Twin Cities since ending a six-year hiatus in 2019, including their last local gig at Mystic Lake Casino Amphitheater in 2021, which went on despite the venue's refusal to honor the group's request to enforce COVID-19 vaccine checks at all its shows.

This time around, the trio will have a new album to promote, brilliantly titled "The Album," which lands next week. The sugary second single from the record, "Waffle House," has climbed Billboard's adult contemporary charts since its release last month but still has a long way to go to match the success of their multi-platinum 2019 comeback single, "Sucker," or earlier hits such as "Burnin' Up" and "Tonight."

Tuesday's announcement of their concert came a day after the Black Keys were confirmed to play the grandstand on the fair's opening day, Aug. 24, thus filling in the schedule for all 12 days. Here's the final rundown of 2023 grandstand concerts: